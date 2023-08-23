Comet volleyball continues to grow at BFA-St. Albans. We had 22 Freshmen girls tryout this season. Now that the difficult phase of tryouts is over and the three teams have been selected the coaches are now preparing their teams for the 2023 season.
The varsity Comets have eight returning players and six newcomers to the squad. The team is made up of four seniors and 10 juniors. Ava Hutchins returns as an outside hitter and has been a very vocal and inspirational leader in the early going. Leah Fitzgerald is a setter and is the organizer of the squad. Aiyana Auer will be a middle hitter and will be a force around the net. The final senior is Grace Burnor who brings the energy to the team. Kristy LaBelle is recovering from a knee injury that will delay the start of her season, but when she comes back she will be a force to be reckoned with around the net. Anna Smith and Amelia Weber are returning players who will bring height and athleticism to the team. I expect that they will have many kills throughout the season. Our final returning player is Ava Harrison. She was a serving specialist last year, but will contribute a great deal with her passing from the back row this season.
The Comets have six players up from the very strong JVA team last year. Abby Demar and Jily Bedard will be setters this season. Annie Blow and Karina Early will contribute from the outside hitting position, and Addie Parent and Zoe Walent will contribute as defensive specialist and passers from the back row.
I’m excited for this season; we have talent in all positions, we have depth, and we have committed players. There’s a new schedule out this year splitting the stronger more experienced teams in one league and the smaller less experienced teams in another. The Comets will be playing the best of the best just about every match this season which will make us stronger by the season's end. We graduated six very talented players last season who meant a great deal to this program, but I’m confident that we have the talent and determination to once again be considered one of the best teams in the state.
The coaching staff remains the same with Heather Blackburn returning as the Volleyball Guru helping out with the varsity team. Lauren Liberatore and Hanna Godin return as JVA and JVB coaches, respectively. My staff is committed to excellence, they are supportive of the players, and are wonderful role models for the 40 young ladies.
I will once again encourage our readers to come to a volleyball match. It’s an exciting sport with lots of action. I’m pretty certain if you come once, you will want to come again.
