all-lake-boys.jpg

Hayzen Luneau, Gavin Combs, Devyn Gleason, and Shea Howrigan were named to the 2022 All Lake Teams. 

Congratulations to the Franklin County boys' basketball players named to the All-Lake Basketball Teams.

First Team

Devyn Gleason Enosburg

Second Team

Hayzen Luneau Missisquoi

Honorable Mention

Gavin Combs Enosburg

Shea Howrigan Enosburg

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you