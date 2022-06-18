Position First Team Second Team
First base - Mila Gookin (EHS) Sophia Stevens (CVU)
Abigail Paquette (MVU) Leah Chamberlain (BHS)
Lillian Kittridge (SJA)
Second base- Ruby Dasaro (BFA) Grace Cook (EHS)
Madison Guyette (MVU) CeCe Marquis (NCU)
Third base- Allie Pillsbury (NCU) Kylie Neveau (BFA)
Miah Lafayette (SBHS) Maisie Baker (EHS)
Ava Robare (CHS)
Kyara Rutledge (SJA)
Shortstop- Cora Thomas (BFA) Emo Aboukhalil (EHS)
Alexandra Brouillette (MVU) Tori Smith (SBHS)
Outfield- Molly Smith (BFA) Madison Gagne (MVU)
Cailey Appenzeller (EHS) Brilee Bourgeois (BFA)
Sofie Richland (SBHS) Molly Gagne (MVU)
Catcher- Emma Stevens (SBHS) Adrianna Lemieux (SJA)
Cadence Moore (BFA) Kate Boget (CVU)
Pitcher- Emily Borrazzo (SBHS) Delaney Rankin (SJA)
Sierra Yates (BFA) Molly Medor (MVU)
Utility Player- Emilyrose Mercier (EHS) Athanasia Boyer (CHS)
Makenna Hughes (BFA) Aoife Crainich (BHS)
2019 NVAC Metro Division Champion: BFA, St. Albans
2022 Coach of the Year: Bert Berthiaume, BFA, St. Albans
Honorable Mention: listed by school
Burlington (BHS) Rosie Perkinson
Champlain Valley (CVU) Grace Ferguson
Colchester (CHS) Maddy Booska, Chloe Palmer
Essex (EHS) Madison McCuin, Hannah Gilbert
Mt. Mansfield (MMU) Cara Gagliardi
Missisquoi (MVU) Madison Aiken, Kerri Campbell
North Country (NCU) Rileigh Fortin
St. Johnsbury (SJA) Taylor Farnsworth
South Burlington (SBHS) Devon Cherry
