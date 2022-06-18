all-metr-sb.jpg

Alexandra Brouillette, Sierra Yates, Ruby Dasaro, and Molly Medor are four of the All-Metro softball players recognized for their outstanding performances during the 2022 season. 

Position         First Team                 Second Team

First base - Mila Gookin (EHS)           Sophia Stevens (CVU)

                  Abigail Paquette (MVU)     Leah Chamberlain (BHS)

                  Lillian Kittridge (SJA)

 Second base- Ruby Dasaro (BFA)       Grace Cook (EHS)

                     Madison Guyette (MVU)  CeCe Marquis (NCU)

Third base- Allie Pillsbury (NCU)           Kylie Neveau (BFA)

                   Miah Lafayette (SBHS)       Maisie Baker (EHS)

                                                          Ava Robare (CHS)

                                                          Kyara Rutledge (SJA)

Shortstop- Cora Thomas (BFA)              Emo Aboukhalil (EHS)

                 Alexandra Brouillette (MVU)   Tori Smith (SBHS)

Outfield- Molly Smith (BFA)                   Madison Gagne (MVU)

               Cailey Appenzeller (EHS)         Brilee Bourgeois (BFA)

               Sofie Richland (SBHS)            Molly Gagne (MVU)

Catcher- Emma Stevens (SBHS)           Adrianna Lemieux (SJA)

              Cadence Moore (BFA)             Kate Boget (CVU)

Pitcher- Emily Borrazzo (SBHS)           Delaney Rankin (SJA)

              Sierra Yates (BFA)                 Molly Medor (MVU)

Utility Player- Emilyrose Mercier (EHS)  Athanasia Boyer (CHS)

                       Makenna Hughes (BFA)  Aoife Crainich (BHS)

2019 NVAC Metro Division Champion: BFA, St. Albans

2022 Coach of the Year: Bert Berthiaume, BFA, St. Albans

Honorable Mention: listed by school

Burlington (BHS) Rosie Perkinson

Champlain Valley (CVU) Grace Ferguson

Colchester (CHS) Maddy Booska, Chloe Palmer

Essex (EHS) Madison McCuin, Hannah Gilbert

Mt. Mansfield (MMU) Cara Gagliardi

Missisquoi (MVU) Madison Aiken, Kerri Campbell

North Country (NCU) Rileigh Fortin

St. Johnsbury (SJA) Taylor Farnsworth

South Burlington (SBHS) Devon Cherry

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation