League Champion: Mount Abraham (9-1 Lake, 11-5 overall)

Player of the Year: Adam Mansfield ’22 (P, IF) - (Mount Abraham)

Coach of the Year: Jeff Stetson (Mount Abraham)

All-Lake:

Enosburg 

Brandon Parent ‘22 (P, IF)

Shea Howrigan ‘22(C, IF, P)

Peter Stiebris ‘24 (P, OF)

Danny Antillon ‘23 (OF)

Landon Blake ‘22 (OF)

Wyatt Boyce ‘22 (IF)

Middlebury 

Carter Paquette (C)

Milton

Evan Gorton ‘23 (OF)

Aidan Greenfield ‘24 (IF)

Andrew Brault ‘22 (IF)

Kayden Burke ‘22 (OF)

Tristan Boutin ‘22 (P)

_DSC9532.jpg

JJ Beauregard

Missisquoi Valley Union

JJ Beauregard ‘23 (OF)

Garrett Fregeau ‘23 (IF)

Gavin Nichols ‘25 (C)

Eli Calhoun ‘23 (P)

Carson Bessette ‘23 (P)

Mount Abraham 

Gus Hill ‘23 (P)

Neil Guy ‘22 (IF)

Tanner Harris ‘22 (C)

Chance Denecker ‘23 (OF)

Vergennes 

Tyler Kimball ‘24 (P)

Nate Muzzy ‘23 (P)

_02-20220531-DSC08538.jpg

Blair Archambault 

HONORABLE MENTION:

Enosburg 

Foster Hutchins ‘22 (IF)

Blair Archambault ‘22 (IF, P)

Milton 

Hunter McClellan ‘23 (IF)

Nate Pepin ‘23 (P)

Missisquoi Valley Union 

Parker Hakey ‘25 (IF)

Reid Myers ‘25 (IF)

Mount Abraham 

Carter Monks ‘22

Ethan Thompson ‘22

