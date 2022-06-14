League Champion: Mount Abraham (9-1 Lake, 11-5 overall)
Player of the Year: Adam Mansfield ’22 (P, IF) - (Mount Abraham)
Coach of the Year: Jeff Stetson (Mount Abraham)
All-Lake:
Enosburg
Brandon Parent ‘22 (P, IF)
Shea Howrigan ‘22(C, IF, P)
Peter Stiebris ‘24 (P, OF)
Danny Antillon ‘23 (OF)
Landon Blake ‘22 (OF)
Wyatt Boyce ‘22 (IF)
Middlebury
Carter Paquette (C)
Milton
Evan Gorton ‘23 (OF)
Aidan Greenfield ‘24 (IF)
Andrew Brault ‘22 (IF)
Kayden Burke ‘22 (OF)
Tristan Boutin ‘22 (P)
Missisquoi Valley Union
JJ Beauregard ‘23 (OF)
Garrett Fregeau ‘23 (IF)
Gavin Nichols ‘25 (C)
Eli Calhoun ‘23 (P)
Carson Bessette ‘23 (P)
Mount Abraham
Gus Hill ‘23 (P)
Neil Guy ‘22 (IF)
Tanner Harris ‘22 (C)
Chance Denecker ‘23 (OF)
Vergennes
Tyler Kimball ‘24 (P)
Nate Muzzy ‘23 (P)
HONORABLE MENTION:
Enosburg
Foster Hutchins ‘22 (IF)
Blair Archambault ‘22 (IF, P)
Milton
Hunter McClellan ‘23 (IF)
Nate Pepin ‘23 (P)
Missisquoi Valley Union
Parker Hakey ‘25 (IF)
Reid Myers ‘25 (IF)
Mount Abraham
Carter Monks ‘22
Ethan Thompson ‘22
