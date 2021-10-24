Fall Pairings Header 2021.jpg

The Vermont Principals' Association has released the first round of the boys and girls soccer and the football playoff pairings. 

We will continue to update this article as pairings are released on Monday, Oct. 25. 

Girls Soccer

D1 girls soccer

Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans 13 at Rutland 4

When and Where: Oct. 27 at 4 pm in Rutland

D2 girls soccer

Missisquoi Valley Union 7 vs. Lamoille Union 10

Where and when: Oct. 27 at 3 pm at MVU High School

D3 girls soccer

Enosburg 8 vs. Randolph 9

When and where: Oct. 27 at 3 pm at Enosburg High School

Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax 3 vs. Vergennes 14

When and where: Oct. 27 at 3 pm at BFA Fairfax

D4 girls soccer

Richford High School at Poultney 7

When and where: Oct. 27 at 3 pm at Poultney

Boys Soccer 

D1 boys soccer

Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans 12 at Burlington High School 5

When and where: Oct. 26 at 4 pm at Burlington 

D2 boys soccer

Missisquoi Valley Union High School 18 at Lyndon Institute 15

When and where: Oct. 26 at 3 pm at Lyndon 

D3 boys soccer 

Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax 7 vs. Otter Valley 10

When and where: Oct. 26 at 3 pm at BFA Fairfax

Enosburg 3 BYE: Oct. 29 at 3 pm at Enosburg

D4 boys soccer

Richford Falcons 9 vs Proctor 8

When and where: Oct. 27 at 3 pm at Proctor

Football

D1

Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans 7 at Hartford Hurricanes 2

When and where: Oct. 29 at 7 pm at Hartford

D3

Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax/LU 2 vs. Oxbow

When and where: Oct. 30 at BFA Fairfax

Field hockey

D3

7 Missisquoi Valley Union High School at Lyndon Institute 2

When and where: Oct. 28 at 3:30 at Lyndon Institute

Girls volleyball

6 Bellows Free Academy St. Albans vs. Burlington 11

When and where: Oct. 26 at 6 pm at BFA St. Albans

12 Enosburg High School at Mid Vermont Christian 5

When and where: Oct. 26 at 4:30 at Mid Vermont Christian

Boys volleyball 

8 Bellows Free Academy St. Albans vs. Vermont Commons 9

When and where: Oct. 27 at 4:30 at BFA St. Albans

5 Enosburg High School at Mount Mansfield Union 4

When and where: Oct. 30 at 4:30 pm at MMU

