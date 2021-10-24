The Vermont Principals' Association has released the first round of the boys and girls soccer and the football playoff pairings.
Girls Soccer
D1 girls soccer
Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans 13 at Rutland 4
When and Where: Oct. 27 at 3 pm in Rutland
D2 girls soccer
Missisquoi Valley Union 7 vs. Lamoille Union 10
Where and when: Oct. 27 at 3 pm at MVU High School
D3 girls soccer
Enosburg 8 vs. Randolph 9
When and where: Oct. 27 at 3 pm at Enosburg High School
Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax 3 vs. Vergennes 14
When and where: Oct. 27 at 3 pm at BFA Fairfax
D4 girls soccer
Richford High School at Poultney 7
When and where: Oct. 27 at 3 pm at Oxbow
Boys Soccer
D1 boys soccer
Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans 12 at Burlington High School 5
When and where: Oct. 26 at 3 pm at Burlington
D2 boys soccer
Missisquoi Valley Union High School 18 at Lyndon Institute 15
When and where: Oct. 26 at 3 pm at Lyndon
D3 boys soccer
Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax 7 vs. Otter Valley 10
When and where: Oct. 26 at 3 pm at BFA Fairfax
Enosburg 3 BYE: Oct. 29 at 3 pm at Enosburg
D4 boys soccer
Richford Falcons 8 vs Proctor 9
When and where: Oct. 26 at 3 pm at Proctor
Football
D1
Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans 7 at Hartford Hurricanes 2
When and where: Oct. 29 at 7 pm at Hartford
D3
Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax/LU 2 vs. Oxbow
When and where: Oct. 30 at BFA Fairfax
