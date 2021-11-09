Richford High School's Eric Bruch was recognized as Mountain Coach of the Year and Levi Webb of Enosburg was named Mountain Player of the Year in the recently released Mountain League Honors.
Webb led the Enosburg Hornets to a D3 title, broke the Enosburg scoring record (54) and closing the season with a school-high 57 goals.
Bruch coached his Richford Falcons (9) to a D4 quarterfinal game with Mount St. Joseph (1). The Falcons closed the regular season with a 7-8 record.
First Team
Enosburg
Levi Webb
Foster Hutchins
Ethan Hogaboom
Ethan Jackson
Danny Antillon
BFA Fairfax
Matt Spiller
Luca Chayer
Reece Decker
Richford
Xavier Wood
Second Team
Enosburg
Blair Archambault
Peter Steibris
Shea Howrigan
BFA Fairfax
Wyatt Magnan
Richford
Nick Joyal
Ben Greenwood
Honorable Mention
Enosburg
Gavin Combs
Ian Ross
Lawrence Harness
BFA Fairfax
Isaiah Burns
Brandon Gillian
Richford
Carter Blaney
