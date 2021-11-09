Richford High School's Eric Bruch was recognized as Mountain Coach of the Year and Levi Webb of Enosburg was named Mountain Player of the Year in the recently released Mountain League Honors. 

Webb led the Enosburg Hornets to a D3 title, broke the Enosburg scoring record (54) and closing the season with a school-high 57 goals. 

Bruch coached his Richford Falcons (9) to a D4 quarterfinal game with Mount St. Joseph (1). The Falcons closed the regular season with a 7-8 record. 

First Team

Enosburg

Levi Webb 

Foster Hutchins 

Ethan Hogaboom

Ethan Jackson

Danny Antillon

BFA Fairfax

Matt Spiller

Luca Chayer

Reece Decker

Richford

Xavier Wood

Second Team

Enosburg

Blair Archambault

Peter Steibris

Shea Howrigan

BFA Fairfax

Wyatt Magnan

Richford

Nick Joyal

Ben Greenwood

Honorable Mention

Enosburg

Gavin Combs

Ian Ross

Lawrence Harness

BFA Fairfax

Isaiah Burns

Brandon Gillian

Richford

Carter Blaney

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you