The 2021 Mountain League Girls Soccer recognitions are in! Athletes from Danville, Twinfield, Oxbow, Richford, Missisquoi, Fairfax, Enosburg, Blue Mountain, Craftsbury and Winooski were selected for their outstanding play during the 2021 girls' soccer season. 

Coach of the Year:  Joanna ‘JoJo’ Lynch

Player of the Year:  Kali Wooster-Fairfax

Runner-up Annie Dunlop-Twinfield

Keeper of the Year: Kiara Mack—Winooski

All State:

Jordan Alley             Blue Mountain

Rylie Cadieux           Danville

Emily Adams            Enosburg

Dana Elkins              Enosburg

Ava Ardovino          Fairfax

Kali Wooster            Fairfax

Kiara Mack               Winooski

First Team

Enosburg High School 

Emily Adams

Dana Elkins

Gabby Spaulding

BFA Fairfax High School 

Emma Spiller

Kali Wooster

Ava Ardovino

Paige Cargill

Missisquoi Valley Union High School 

Alexandra Brouillette

Ava Hubbard

Maddison Guyette

Richford High School 

Holly Raymond

Ella Chagnon 

Second Team

Enosburg

Meagan Oliver

Emma Keelty

BFA Fairfax

Reagan Decker

Molly Wimette

Marie Larose

Missisquoi Valley Union

Destinee Pigeon

Alexandra Bourdeau 

Abigail Raleigh

Richford

Kyrielle Deuso

Mikayla Chagnon 

