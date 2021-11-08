The 2021 Mountain League Girls Soccer recognitions are in! Athletes from Danville, Twinfield, Oxbow, Richford, Missisquoi, Fairfax, Enosburg, Blue Mountain, Craftsbury and Winooski were selected for their outstanding play during the 2021 girls' soccer season.
Coach of the Year: Joanna ‘JoJo’ Lynch
Player of the Year: Kali Wooster-Fairfax
Runner-up Annie Dunlop-Twinfield
Keeper of the Year: Kiara Mack—Winooski
All State:
Jordan Alley Blue Mountain
Rylie Cadieux Danville
Emily Adams Enosburg
Dana Elkins Enosburg
Ava Ardovino Fairfax
Kali Wooster Fairfax
Kiara Mack Winooski
First Team
Enosburg High School
Emily Adams
Dana Elkins
Gabby Spaulding
BFA Fairfax High School
Emma Spiller
Kali Wooster
Ava Ardovino
Paige Cargill
Missisquoi Valley Union High School
Alexandra Brouillette
Ava Hubbard
Maddison Guyette
Richford High School
Holly Raymond
Ella Chagnon
Second Team
Enosburg
Meagan Oliver
Emma Keelty
BFA Fairfax
Reagan Decker
Molly Wimette
Marie Larose
Missisquoi Valley Union
Destinee Pigeon
Alexandra Bourdeau
Abigail Raleigh
Richford
Kyrielle Deuso
Mikayla Chagnon
