2021 Lake Division Softball All-League Team
written by Ruthie Laroche
Pitcher
1st Team - Taylor Mitchell - BFA Fairfax
2nd Team - Dana Elkins - Enosburg
Catcher
1st Team - Emma Keelty - Enosburg
Honorable mention - Sarah Coloney - BFA Fairfax
First base
2nd Team - Megan Severance - Enosburg
2nd Team - Britney Hamel - Fairfax
Short stop
1st Team - Erin Diette - Enosburg
Honorable mention - Madison Murphy - BFA Fairfax
Outfield
1st Team - Sophie Burns - Enosburg
1st Team - Lexus Conger - Enosburg
Utility Player
2nd Team - Jaycee Douglas - BFA Fairfax
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
