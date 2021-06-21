Pitcher
1st Team - Taylor Mitchell - BFA Fairfax
2nd Team - Dana Elkins - Enosburg
 
Catcher
1st Team - Emma Keelty - Enosburg
Honorable mention - Sarah Coloney - BFA Fairfax
 
First base
2nd Team - Megan Severance - Enosburg
2nd Team - Britney Hamel - Fairfax
 
Short stop
1st Team - Erin Diette - Enosburg
Honorable mention - Madison Murphy - BFA Fairfax
 
Outfield
1st Team - Sophie Burns - Enosburg
1st Team - Lexus Conger - Enosburg
 
Utility Player
2nd Team - Jaycee Douglas - BFA Fairfax
 

