The 2021 All-Lake boys' basketball selections have been released, and we congratulate all the athletes who were recognized for their outstanding performance in the short, and wild winter season.
lake Player of the Year: Kyle Brown of Milton
First Team
Owen McKinstry, a (Senior) at Enosburg Junior-Senior High School. McKinstry averaged 10 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals per game.
"Owen is not only our leader, but as the point guard he had the ball in his hands all the time handling pressure and running the offense. He also had to guard the opponent’s best player no matter what position, and he still was able to hit clutch game tying or winning shots at the end of games,' said Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette.
Kyle Brown, a senior at Milton High School, averaged 19.2 points , 3.2 steals, 3 rebounds, and 2assits per game. Brown led the team in scoring, steals, free throws, three-pointers, and charges taken. Brown was a four-year varsity player, who reached his 50th varsity win in 2021.
Patrick Walker a senior at MVU, averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists per game; he shot 81 percent from the free throw line. Walker was a four year varsity player and finished his career with a game-winning buzzer beater on the last play of his career. He led the team in scoring, assists, steals and second in rebounding. He also had a buzzer beater to put the game into overtime earlier in the year before pulling out that win.
Second Team
Shea Howrigan a junior at Enosburg Junior-Senior High School. Howrigan averaged 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2assits per game. Howrigan led Enosburg in 3-oint shooting, making 16 3’s at 42%.
According to Enosburg coach, Chad Lovelette, Howrigan made (his) threes when they counted, with multiple end of quarter or game buzzer beaters, including one that sent the Hornets into overtime.
Brandon Dallas Jr., a senior Milton High School, averaged 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Dallas was second on the team in scoring and rebounding, and one of the top defenders on the team matching up against opponents’ top players. According to Milton coach Chris Brown noted that Dallas was effective in all positions on offense and defense.
Charlie Yates, a junior at BFA St. Albans, averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. According to BFA coach Matt Toof, Yates was assigned to defend opposing teams' strongest scorers.
Gabe Unwin, a senior at MVU, averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Unwin was a four-year varsity player who finished with double-doubles in 5 of 7 of MVU's games. Unwin was first in rebounds, blocks, and minutes played, and second on the team in points and assists.
Honorable Mention
Devyn Gleason, a sophomore at Enosburg Junior-Senior High School averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds per game. Gleason was tied with McKinstry as Enosburg's leading scorer. Gleason will be remembered this year for the incredible three point shot he made on an inbound with 1.1 seconds on the clock to give Enosburg the upset over the No. 2 Hazen Wildcats in the D3 quarterfinal.
Colin Mathis, a junior at Milton High School averaged 7.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. Mathis led Milton in rebounding and assist, was second in blocked shots, and was the team's primary ball handler pushing their transition and getting them into their sets. According to coach Brown, Mathis has the ability to be one of the top seniors next season.
Case Ballard, a senior at BFA St. Albans, averaged 5.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Ballard was a captain and three-year varsity player for BFA St. Albans. According to coach Matt Toof, Ballard is a 'high character guy and a solid interior defender."
