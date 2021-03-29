Girls Hockey All-League All-stars
MVU
Madison Conley
Abigail Bessette
Brianna Parent
Academic All-Stars
Madison Conley
Brianna Parent
Abigail Bessette
Elizabeth Laroche
Rotary All-Stars
Madison Conley
Abigail Bessette
Brianna Parent
Elizabeth Laroche
Lora Fresn
BFA St. Albans Hockey All League All-Stars
Macie Boissonneault
Sophia Zemianek
Jodie Gratton
Caroline Bliss
Academic All-Stars
Chiara Skeels
Rotary All-Stars
Chiara Skeels
Macie Bouissonneault
