Girls Hockey All-League All-stars

MVU

Madison Conley

Abigail Bessette

Brianna Parent

Academic All-Stars

Madison Conley

Brianna Parent

Abigail Bessette

Elizabeth Laroche

Rotary All-Stars

Madison Conley

Abigail Bessette

Brianna Parent

Elizabeth Laroche

Lora Fresn

BFA St. Albans Hockey All League All-Stars

Macie Boissonneault

Sophia Zemianek

Jodie Gratton

Caroline Bliss

Academic All-Stars

Chiara Skeels

Rotary All-Stars

Chiara Skeels

Macie Bouissonneault

