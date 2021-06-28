Triathlon: In it to win it (unless otherwise noted)
Team Sports Connection 221 70:30
Team Georgia Boys 212 76:49
Team In It to Win It 222 85:41
Doug Perry 217 88:40 Individual
Team Tri N not to Lose 214 91:25
Joshua Hull 216 96:08 Individual
Jamie Rainville 220 106:16
Jason Noel 209 109:26 Individual "Enjoy the View"
Taini Labier 207 111:57 Individual "Enjoy the View"
Team Rainville ^2 210 112:12 Team "Enjoy the View"
Mike Hatch 215 112:57 Individual "In it to Win it"
Jennifer Desorcie 213 114:44 Individiual "In it to Win it"
David Emerson 205 126:13:00 Individual "Enjoy the View"
Kitty Emerson 206 126:13:00 Individual "Enjoy the View"
Duathlon (run and bike) In it to Win It
Jacob Tremblay 204 60:09:00 Individual "In it to Win it"
Alex Hango 203 60:18:00 Individual "In it to Win it"
5K
Ethan Mashtare Team Georgia Boys 212 16:18
Jacob Tremblay Individual 204 16:24
John Viens Team Tri N not to Lose 214 16:41
Porter Team Sports Connection 221 17:18
David Laroche Team In It to Win It 222 19:25
Alex Hango Individual 203 19:52
Joshua Hull Individual 216 21:23
Maddie Perry Individual 219 21:54
Doug Perry Individual 217 22:00
Jamie Rainville Individual 220 24:33
Elle Perry Individual 218 25:21
Jason Noel Individual 209 25:28
Sara Rainville Team Rainville^2 210 26:40
Taini Labier Individual 207 28:33
David Emerson Individual 205 28:54
Mike Hatch Individual 215 29:15
Kitty Emerson Individual 206 29:31
Paula Tremblay Individual 201 30:47
Jennifer Desorcie Individual 213 33:01
Deborah Bishop Individual 202 51:15
Marsha Larose Individual 208 51:15
Bike
Kevin Bessett Team Sports Connection 221 36:18
Lucas Calgani Team Georgia Boys 212 36:20
Doug Perry Individual 217 38:10
Alex Hango Individual 203 40:26
Jacob Tremblay Individual 204 43:45
Tim Magnant Team In it to Win It 222 44:58
Charles Gates Team Tri N not to Lose 214 45:42
Joshua Hull Individual 216 48:33
Jamie Rainville Individual 220 51:28
Mike Hatch Individual 215 52:10
Jennifer Desorcie Individual 213 52:39
Bonnie Rainville Team Rainville^2 210 54:05
Jason Noel Individual 209 54:55:00
Taini Labier Individual 207 56:28:00
Kitty Emerson Individual 206 59:59
David Emerson Individual 205 60:36:00
Kayak
Clyde Yarnell & Andrea Vogl Team Sports Connection 221 16:54
George Rainville & Guy Choiniere Team In it to Win It 222 21:18
Michael Mashtare Team Georgia Boys 212 24:11
Joshua Hull Individual 216 26:12
Taini Labier Individual 207 26:56
Doug Perry Individual 217 28:30
Charles Gates Team Tri N not to Lose 214 29:02
Jason Noel Individual 209 29:03
Jennifer Desorcie Individual 213 29:04
Jamie Rainville Individual 220 30:15:00
Sara Rainville Team Rainville ^2 210 31:27
Mike Hatch Individual 215 31:32
David Emerson Individual 205 36:43:00
Kitty Emerson Individual 206 36:43
