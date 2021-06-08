After taking a Covid pause in 202, the 2021 Make-A-Wish® All-Star Hockey Classic Committee announced this week that the annual fundraising hockey game will be played at the Stowe Arena on June 26.
The game includes top senior hockey players from Vermont and New Hampshire high schools, and this year the athletes will compete in the 24th women’s and 29th men’s All-Star Hockey Classic.
Funds raised from the game will benefit Make-A-Wish Vermont® and Make-A-Wish New Hampshire®. Make-A-Wish fulfills special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Since 1989, Make-A-Wish Vermont® has granted over 870 wishes, including the wish granted for Jack Sweatt this spring. The New Hampshire chapter has granted 1,700 wishes in the last 30 years. In all, the Hockey Classic has raised more than $285,000 toward those wishes.
The women will face off at 12:00, and the men will follow at 4:00. All Covid19 protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators.
