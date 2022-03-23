Congratulations to the 2021-22 Girls Basketball All-Mountain League athletes from Richford and BFA Fairfax. 

First Team

Hazel Albee, BFA Fairfax

Second Team

Sierra Derby, Richford

Kyrielle Dueso

Third Team

Gabby Jones, BFA Fairfax 

Anna Villeneuve, BFA Fairfax

Madison Johnson, Richford

Honorable Mention

Faith Benjamin, BFA Fairfax

Holly Raymond, Richford

Pete Hart Awards (one for each team): 

Given to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials, and opponents. The award is named after Pete Hart, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan whodied in 2009. 

● BFA Fairfax-Anna Villeneuve 

● Blue Mountain- Karli Blood 

● Craftsbury- Maggie Royer 

● Danville- Ava Marshia 

● Hazen- Hayley Michaud 

● Milton- Mallorie Chalmers 

● Richford- Emma Fadden 

● Stowe- Sierra Crist 

● Twinfield- Carli Mancini 

● Williamstown- Fasika Parrott 

● Winooski- Ruby Ly

 

