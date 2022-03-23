Congratulations to the 2021-22 Girls Basketball All-Mountain League athletes from Richford and BFA Fairfax.
First Team
Hazel Albee, BFA Fairfax
Second Team
Sierra Derby, Richford
Kyrielle Dueso
Third Team
Gabby Jones, BFA Fairfax
Anna Villeneuve, BFA Fairfax
Madison Johnson, Richford
Honorable Mention
Faith Benjamin, BFA Fairfax
Holly Raymond, Richford
Pete Hart Awards (one for each team):
Given to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials, and opponents. The award is named after Pete Hart, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan whodied in 2009.
● BFA Fairfax-Anna Villeneuve
● Blue Mountain- Karli Blood
● Craftsbury- Maggie Royer
● Danville- Ava Marshia
● Hazen- Hayley Michaud
● Milton- Mallorie Chalmers
● Richford- Emma Fadden
● Stowe- Sierra Crist
● Twinfield- Carli Mancini
● Williamstown- Fasika Parrott
● Winooski- Ruby Ly
