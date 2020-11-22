FRANKLIN COUNTY — BFA Fairfax, Enosburg, and Richford boys’ soccer players earned well deserved accolades in the All Mountain Team Selections. Messenger Sports extends congratulations to each of the athletes and to BFA Fairfax head coach Jake Hubbard, who was named Mountain Coach of the Year.
League Winner: BFA-Fairfax (6-0)
Player of the Year: Matt Spiller (BFA Fairfax)
Coach of the Year: Jake Hubbard (BFA Fairfax)
1st Team Selections:
Levi Webb Enosburg 11 FWD
Foster Hutchins Enosburg 11 M/F
Blair Archambault Enosburg 11 Mid
Matt Spiller BFA-Fairfax 11 Back
Isaac Decker BFA-Fairfax 12 Mid
Carl Bruso BFA-Fairfax 12 FWD
2nd Team Selections
Shea Howrigan Enosburg 11 D
Ethan Hogaboom Enosburg 11 D
Brendan Deuso Enosburg 12 M
Ethan Jackson Enosburg 11 GK
Kolton Gillian BFA-Fairfax 12 GK
Owen Demar BFA-Fairfax 12 Fwd
Luca Chayer BFA-Fairfax 10 Mid
Honorable Mentions
Peter Steibris Enosburg 9 D
Danny Antillion Enosburg 10 M/F
Eric Antillion Enosburg 12 D
Kam Lovelette Enosburg 12 F/M
Adam Degree BFA-Fairfax 12 Back
James Boyd BFA-Fairfax 12 Back
Nick Joyal Richford M 11
Xavier Wood Richford M 11
