Coach of the Year: Rodney Burns/Renee Pattee—Enosburg, 7-0 League, 9-1 overall lost in D-3 Semis to Vergennes

Player of the Year: Sophie Burns, Sr. –Enosburg Senior-19 goals this season 45 total

First Team

Sophie Burns: Enosburg

Megan Severance: Enosburg

Emily Adams: Enosburg

Zoe McGee: Enosburg

Emily Graham: MVU

Ava Hubbard: MVU

Alex Brouillette: MVU

Nikki Cunningham: Richford

Jaycee Douglas: Fairfax

Kali Wooster: Fairfax

Second Team

Emma Gervais: Enosburg

Erin Diette: Enosburg

Emma Keelty: Enosburg

Brianna Parent: MVU

Abby Raleigh: MVU

Madison Guyette: MVU

Ella Chagnon: Richford

Madeline Pike: Richford

Reagan Decker: Fairfax

Molly Wimette: Fairfax

