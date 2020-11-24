Coach of the Year: Rodney Burns/Renee Pattee—Enosburg, 7-0 League, 9-1 overall lost in D-3 Semis to Vergennes
Player of the Year: Sophie Burns, Sr. –Enosburg Senior-19 goals this season 45 total
First Team
Sophie Burns: Enosburg
Megan Severance: Enosburg
Emily Adams: Enosburg
Zoe McGee: Enosburg
Emily Graham: MVU
Ava Hubbard: MVU
Alex Brouillette: MVU
Nikki Cunningham: Richford
Jaycee Douglas: Fairfax
Kali Wooster: Fairfax
Second Team
Emma Gervais: Enosburg
Erin Diette: Enosburg
Emma Keelty: Enosburg
Brianna Parent: MVU
Abby Raleigh: MVU
Madison Guyette: MVU
Ella Chagnon: Richford
Madeline Pike: Richford
Reagan Decker: Fairfax
Molly Wimette: Fairfax
