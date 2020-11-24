Results and photos will print in next week's Saint Albans Messenger

First Team All-Metro

Jocelyn Chun (11, M) and All State Selection

Sophie Zemianek (11, M/F)

Second Team All-Metro

Zoey Bunbury (12, D)

Alexis Kittell (11, M/F)

Honorable Mention

Maren McGinn (12, Goalie)

Taylor Baldwin (12, D)

Chelsea Raymond (12, F)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.