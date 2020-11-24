Results and photos will print in next week's Saint Albans Messenger
First Team All-Metro
Jocelyn Chun (11, M) and All State Selection
Sophie Zemianek (11, M/F)
Second Team All-Metro
Zoey Bunbury (12, D)
Alexis Kittell (11, M/F)
Honorable Mention
Maren McGinn (12, Goalie)
Taylor Baldwin (12, D)
Chelsea Raymond (12, F)
