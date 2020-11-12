SWANTON — Five MVU boys’ soccer players were recognized on the list of 2020 Lake Division All League Team awards on Tuesday. Messenger Sports congratulates each of the players on their success in the 2020 season.
The MVU Thunderbirds closed the short 2020 season 2-6, with two wins against Spaulding. The Thunderbirds scored ten goals on their opponents and allowed fourteen.
The No. 11 seed Thunderbirds faced No. 6 Montpelier, falling in the first round of playoffs.
First Team Lake Division
PJ Bouchard (senior)
Corbin Schreindorfer (sophomore)
Ryan Raleigh (senior)
Honorable Mention
Patrick Walker (senior)
Jordan Bourdeau (senior)
Glen Button of Milton was named Coach of the Year for the Lake Division.
