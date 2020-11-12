SWANTON — The 2020 All-Capital selections have been announced, and six MVU Thunderbirds were recognized for their outstanding play on the field.
Each of these athletes weathered a summer of uncertainty, unsure if they’d have the opportunity to take the field in the fall.
When the season began, they all adjusted to the changes required by COVID, including the wearing of masks during practices and games, social distancing, and a shorter game schedule.
They also welcomed a new coaching staff and learned new game plans in a short time, jumping directly into the season with no scrimmages.
It was a season of adjustment, but also one of success. The Thunderbirds finished the regular season as the fourth seed in DIII, with a record of 4-2-0.
They went on to the playoffs where they earned a quarter final win before falling to the No. 1 seed, Windsor, in the semifinal game. Windsor would go on to secure the DIII state title.
Congratulations to the MVU Thunderbirds on an excellent season!
First team
Keirra McFadden (All Capital Player of the Year)
Natalee Harvey
Second Team
Denise Berger
Rhianna Sweeney
Honorable Mention
Bella Bigelow
Maddy Chevalier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.