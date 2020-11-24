Boys

Name School Class Div. Pos.

Will Paulson BFA St. Albans 2021 1 Mid

Ryan Raleigh MVU 2021 2 Forward

Matt Spiller BFA Fairfax 2022 3 Back

Isaac Decker BFA Fairfax 2021 3 Center Mid

Levi Webb Enosburg 2022 3 Forward

Foster Hutchens Enosburg 2022 3 Midi/Forward

Girls

Jocelyn Chun BFA St. Albans 2022 1 Mid

Sophie Burns Enosburg 2021 3 Mid

Megan Severence Enosburg 2021 3 Defense

Emily Adams Enosburg 2022 3 Defense

Zoe McGee Enosburg 2022 3 Keeper

Results will be published next week in the Saint Albans Messenger.

