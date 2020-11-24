Boys
Name School Class Div. Pos.
Will Paulson BFA St. Albans 2021 1 Mid
Ryan Raleigh MVU 2021 2 Forward
Matt Spiller BFA Fairfax 2022 3 Back
Isaac Decker BFA Fairfax 2021 3 Center Mid
Levi Webb Enosburg 2022 3 Forward
Foster Hutchens Enosburg 2022 3 Midi/Forward
Girls
Jocelyn Chun BFA St. Albans 2022 1 Mid
Sophie Burns Enosburg 2021 3 Mid
Megan Severence Enosburg 2021 3 Defense
Emily Adams Enosburg 2022 3 Defense
Zoe McGee Enosburg 2022 3 Keeper
Results will be published next week in the Saint Albans Messenger.
