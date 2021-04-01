2020-2021 D1 All-League
Second Team
Defenseman: Owen Benoit
Forward: Matt Merrill
2020-2021 D2 All-League
First Team:
Hunter Mason, F, MVU
Second Team:
Steven King, D, MVU
PJ Bouchard, G, MVU
Third Team:
Ethan Messier, F, MVU
Honorable Mention:
Forward: Jackson Porter, MVU
Defensemen: Charlie Gates and Isaac Overton, MVU
37th Rotary Team All-Star Classic selections
No game will be played this year due to Covid, but teams were selected to recognize players who had excellent seasons and would have played in a normal year.
Harris Team Offense:
Hunter Mason - MVU
Jackson Porter - MVU
Christian Vallee - BFA St. Albans
Harris Team Defense:
Nathan Benoit - BFA St. Albans
Colby Morin - BFA St. Albans
Steven King - MVU
Charlie Gates - MVU
Goalie:
PJ Bouchard - MVU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.