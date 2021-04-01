2020-2021 D1 All-League

Second Team

Defenseman: Owen Benoit

Forward: Matt Merrill

2020-2021 D2 All-League

First Team:

Hunter Mason, F, MVU

Second Team:

Steven King, D, MVU

PJ Bouchard, G, MVU

Third Team:

Ethan Messier, F, MVU

Honorable Mention:

Forward: Jackson Porter, MVU

Defensemen: Charlie Gates and Isaac Overton, MVU

37th Rotary Team All-Star Classic selections

No game will be played this year due to Covid, but teams were selected to recognize players who had excellent seasons and would have played in a normal year. 

Harris Team Offense:

Hunter Mason - MVU

Jackson Porter - MVU

Christian Vallee - BFA St. Albans

Harris Team Defense:

Nathan Benoit - BFA St. Albans

Colby Morin - BFA St. Albans

Steven King - MVU

Charlie Gates - MVU

Goalie:

PJ Bouchard - MVU

