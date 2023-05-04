The 43rd Annual Sap Run held last Sunday morning during the Vermont Maple Festival drew 80 participants. The 8.5-mile course runs down Route 7 from Swanton Village to Downtown St. Albans.
St. Albans Nordic took over as the race directors this year. Maple syrup shots were available at the feed stations, and maple syrup awards were given to age group winners.
Here are the top 20 overall finishers:
Lawrence Merrill - 52:16
Kristin Kindred - 54:47
Tim Richmond - 56:51
Matthew Roth - 57:22
David Laroche - 57:52
Alexander Hango - 59:42
Joe Frost - 1:00:55
Damian Boldoc - 1:01:17
Latimer Hoke - 1:02:02
Frank McLaughlin - 1:02:16
Marshall Mulheron-Hebert - 1:04:37
Tom Vincelette - 1:04:37
Jen Larson - 1:06:03
Nils Selander - 1:07:37
Cristopher Bedell - 1:07:49
Colbie Greenia - 1:08:59
Quincy Fournier - 1:08:59
Courtney Chadburn - 1:09:50
Bob Mildrum - 1:10:18
Eric Dion - 1:10:22