18U Vermont Rockets attended the Summer Brawl in East Hartford, CT, hosted by Elite Sports over the July 8-9 weekend. The team went 2-1 on Saturday and 4-0 on Sunday to take home the championship against the Voodoo Dube 18U team. Emily Borrazzo pitched a complete game shutout for the win and contributed with multiple hits. Kerri Campbell and Cora Thomas also had multiple hits.
Sunday’s first, single elimination game ended with an 8-0 score with Kyara Rutledge pitching a complete game shutout. Sierra Yates, Amelia Weber, Annabelle Elwood, Cora Thomas and Madison Guyette had multiple hits.
Sunday’s second, single elimination game ended with a 2-1 score on an Annabelle Elwood walk off single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sierra Yates was the winning pitcher and had the other RBI for the Rockets. Cora Thomas and Arleigh Richard had multiple hits.
Sunday’s semi final game ended with a 9-4 score with Amelia Weber driving in five runs on three hits. Emily Borrazzo took the win in the circle with Kyara Rutledge and Sierra Yates both contributing in the circle.
