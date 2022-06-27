Congratulations to the 16U Vermont Rockets! They were champions and Lakes Region Chaos finalists of the USA Softball Slugfest 16U division hosted by Elite Sports at Pratt Whitney fields in East Hartford, CT.
Mark your calendar: The 16U Rockets will play their home tournament on Jluy 29 & 30. We'll have more details as we get closer.
Who's on the 16 U Rockets?
