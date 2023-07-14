The 16U Vermont Rockets

Back row (left to right): Anna Smith of BFA-St. Albans, Lizi Bourdeau of MVU, Ava Hutchins of BFA-St. Albans, Alyssa Boudreau of BFA-St. Albans, Halle Rocheleau of BFA-Fairfax, Grace Burnor of BFA-St. Albans, and Tyra Scelza of North Country.

Front row (left to right): Finely Strong of Rice, Megan Gonyeau of BFA-St. Albans, Addie Parent of BFA-St. Albans, Sophia Wolfe of BFA-St. Albans, and Kirby King of MVU.