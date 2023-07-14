Overall, the 2023 Vermont Rockets 16U team is young, with only four returning from last year’s team. The team is made up of 12 girls from five different schools. We have seven girls from BFA-St. Albans, two from MVU, one from Rice, one from North Country, and one from BFA-Fairfax.
Despite our first tournament being limited to two and half games due to weather, we had a successful weekend in Manchester, NH, for our first full tournament as a team. On Saturday we were 2-1, secured the sixth seed, and won two games on Sunday to reach the semi-finals where we fell short in the bottom of the eighth inning. We finished the weekend 4-2.
There is a lot of potential in this group. We’ve gotten better every game, and every game has been a team effort. We have a fun group of girls who love the game and are here to be competitive. With two more tournaments on the road and our home tournament at the end of July, we’re excited for the rest of the season.
This year’s team is coached by Gary Champany, and two Rocket alumni, Sarah Gonyeau and Emily Bourdeau. We’ve enjoyed coaching this group of girls; everyone has a lot of grit, supports each other and are always looking for ways to improve. We’re looking forward to seeing everything our team has in store for the rest of the summer.
Players speak: What do you love about playing with the Vermont Rockets?
Kirby King: “I really enjoy playing for the Rockets because every summer you get to make new relationships with kids who you often play against during the regular season; it’s really awesome for me to see how all the different schools come together! Often times you’re playing with some of the best kids and coaches in the state, and it really brings the competitiveness and mental toughness to a whole new level for me. Playing for the Rockets has brought many fun memories and friendships that will last forever!”
Anna Smith: “When I started playing for the VT Rockets when I was 12, I didn’t think it would result in many of the skills and friendships I have now. The coaches within the organization are dedicated and show engagement to each and every player. I’ve found that the relationships I’ve made have helped me become a better player and a better person.”
Lizi Bourdeau: “Playing for the Vermont Rockets is one of the best experiences I’ve ever had; not only do we have a strong team, but we also have a great coaching staff that’s dedicated to helping players improve their skills and achieve their goals. The team has a supportive and encouraging atmosphere that makes players feel like they’re part of a family. And playing on a team with such a strong sense of community can make all the difference when it comes to having fun on the field. Plus, being part of the Vermont Rockets means you get to represent your community and show off your skills to fans and competitors alike. All in all, playing softball for the Vermont Rockets is an enjoyable and rewarding experience!”
Finely Strong: “I’ve been playing for the Rockets since I was 12. I continue to play for the Rockets because of the lasting friendships I’ve made along the way, and it’s so fun to experience a higher level of competition. The higher level of competition keeps me working harder, and with the Rockets I’m able to not only learn from my coaches but also my fellow players.”
