The 16U Venom Softball team participated in the Spark-Tacular Showdown in Fitchburg, MA, on July 1 and 2. In Game one, strong pitching and great defense helped the Venom team to a 6-2 victory over a strong Rangers team. Game two was more of the same– strong pitching, great defense, and timely hitting lead to a 9-3 victory over the North Country Spark.
In the last game of the day, our third straight complete game from our pitching staff brought home a 7-2 victory over the SNH Huskies bringing our record to 3-0 on the day and giving Venom the number one seed going into the playoff round on Sunday morning.
It was a very good day all around for this team. Strong pitching, defense, and timely hitting lead to three good wins on the day. It was great to see this team come together as one and see production from our older veteran players and the newer younger players as well.
The theme of this summer for travel softball has been rain, rain, rain, and this weekend was no different. An overnight thunderstorm and an early morning text message brought the bad news we all were expecting, Sunday was canceled due to field conditions.
In the end, Venom was awarded the Tournament Championship based on their great play on Saturday and their No. 1 seed.
This is not the way that we wanted to get the trophy, but these girls played their hearts out on Saturday and put themselves in that position. We all felt like we had a great chance to win it with our play on Sunday, but Mother Nature had other plans. I ‘m extremely proud of this group of athletes. They are a very talented group.
This 16U Venom team will end their tournament season August 5 and 6 in Waterville, MA, at the Sumer Slam event.
