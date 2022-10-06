On September 25, Evan Roberts of Fletcher raced his way to a Track Championship in the Limited Sportsman Modified Division at Devil's Bowl Speedway in West Haven, VT. The 16-year-old accrued 1012 points over the season.
Evan, who's been racing for 12 years, got his start in SnowX at four years old; he then moved to Go Karts. He entered the youth division at Devils Bowl at 10 years old, moved to the 500cc Mini Sprints (Champion 2019), and is now a champion in Modifieds.
Q&A with the Evan's parents, Joey and Stephanie
What does it mean to see Evan enjoy this success? We are so excited and beyond proud of his accomplishments! It took a lot of hard work and determination to win a championship. It also took a whole team of people and a lot of sacrifices. Seeing Evan accomplish something this amazing at such a young age is rewarding. He's got such a talent when it comes to racing, and he's so humble and grateful along the way; it's really awesome to experience something like this for the second time in his racing career. It's also so rewarding to do this as a family; even having little brother Brogan be a part of it all and support his brother just melts a mama's heart!
What stands out to each of you about this season? Well, what stands out most would probably be the obvious - being all together and winning a second career championship at the young age of 16. But other than that, there are several highs and lows that sum up the race season. Definitely the tough nights stand out--the nights we struggled the most or happened to be in the wrong spot at the wrong time. There was one night that Evan happened to be in the middle of a pile-up, a situation out of his control, and another fellow racer's car ended up sitting on top of Evan's car. Thankfully everyone involved made it out safely. On a positive note, winning a few races earlier in the season was a great memory, and we also had some awesome team spirit this season. We changed up the color scheme adding some bright neon colors. Deeper into the season, we decided to have 50x apparel done; our crew, as well as family, friends, and fans in the stands, would all wear their neon 50x shirts and hats. Most of the race team even wore color-coordinating shoes in blue, neon orange, or neon yellow, and that's pretty memorable in itself; you could tell where the 50x fans were at the race track!
When did you feel Evan was poised to seal the championship? Evan was lucky enough to have a strong start to the season, which gave him a good lead in points right from the beginning. The crew and I would always keep track of the points each week, but Evan and Joe never wanted to know. They wanted to know if we were in an "ok" spot and who would be behind us in points, but they never wanted to know the margin between the two; less stress that way! As we neared the last few weeks of the season, we were pretty confident he had a big enough lead to claim the title, but we held our breath until the last race when they made the official announcement!
What are some of the biggest hurdles to overcome in a race season? Time and finances are major hurdles. It takes a whole team of people to make it all happen. We are lucky to have the support of so many amazing people! A wrecked race car is another hurdle; when the car gets wrecked, that's more time that needs to be spent in the shop repairing the damage. It also means a lot of trial and error at the race track, making adjustments to get the car going well again. Another major hurdle is keeping everyone satisfied. We had one parent heading to football in Bradford while the other headed to the race track. We were making sure we were fulfilling our obligations to our sponsor and making sure our team was feeling appreciated and not overworked; there's a lot that goes into a racing program.
Q&A with Evan Roberts
What will you remember most about winning the championship? What I remember most about winning the championship is seeing the smile on everyone's faces when I was down on the front stretch getting out of my race car after they had just announced I'd claimed the championship! It was so exciting knowing how hard we had all worked for this, and we finally made it happen!
When did you think you had a good chance of winning it all? I knew that each week we were consistent. We had a few wins and top fives early in the season, and then it seemed like we finished in seventh a lot. I'd never look at the points, so I didn't really know where we were sitting overall, but I was always told by other people that I was in a very good spot and to just keep doing what I was doing. Once I heard that, I felt we were on our way to good things!
What were some of the biggest hurdles you had to overcome this season? The biggest hurdles I had to overcome were the nights when we got in a wreck. If you wreck and can't finish the race, you don't get very good points for the night. On nights like "Double Points Night," you always want to do well because it can really change your overall points quickly if you have a bad night!
How has your perspective on racing changed as you've grown up with the sport? My perspective on racing has changed over time by realizing how much support, dedication, and time it takes to make it all happen. Without all of this it's hard to achieve good results!
Who would you like to thank? I'd like to thank my Mom and Dad because they want to see me successful, and they have given me everything they can to make that happen. I'd also like to thank my crew guys, Robbin Cummings and Zach Ross. They would be at the race shop the next day if the car ever got wrecked. They've spent so much time at the shop this summer helping get the car ready and at all the races helping. I also need to thank many special friends and family who helped make this all possible. Eric Friend, the owner of Friend Construction, is my main sponsor, and he's always willing to help, no matter the circumstances. Eric is a very good friend of the race crew and family. I would also like to thank Elisabeth and Matt DuPont, and Norman Morrill for their help and race car sponsorship, and thanks to my little brother Brogan, Boss & Mema, Grammie, and Autumn. I also want to give a shout-out to my sponsors this season because, without them, this championship wouldn't be possible.
All photos are courtesy of Stephanie Roberts
