Q&A with 14U Vermont Rockets coach Emily Harvey
What is the composition of the 2022 14 U Vermont Rockets team? Our team is chock-full of versatile athletes. About half of our players are veteran 14U players, and the other half are either new to our organization or new to the 14U program.
What are some of this team's outstanding qualities on the field? We carry an experienced pitching and catching staff that provides a solid foundation for our defense. Our offense, although quiet at times, is starting to really come alive just in time for our home tournament. We preach being a “tough out” in the batter's box, and each player gets up to bat ready to battle to produce for her team. On the bases, we are a quick, savvy and smart base running team, always ready to take advantage of any opportunity to take the next base.
What stands out to you about the “mental” game of this group of athletes? Our players are resilient, determined and passionate about the sport they play. Our record this season does little to reflect what this team has come together to achieve, and we still have two tournaments to go, including our Vermont Rockets tournament at Georgia Beach from July 29-31!
