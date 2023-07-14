The 14U Venom softball team based in Franklin, VT, traveled to Waterville, ME, July 8 to 9, to play in the "Blue Demon Blast" double elimination tournament, winning with an overall record of 5-0. They went 3-0 on Saturday defeating NE Elite, Maine 11-8, Black Bears, Maine 9-0, and Maine Thunder 5-1.
On Sunday they edged out the Maine Bombers 8-3 and again in the championship 10-5. Addison Gates pitched four complete games and Molly Parah pitched one complete game.
Coaches: Venom is managed by Sarah Gates and assisted by Tom Gates and Casey Tatro.
What's next? Venom will travel to Hartford, CT, July 22-23 followed by the Rockets tournament in St. Albans, July 28-30.
