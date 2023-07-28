The 14U Venom softball team participated in the East of the River Rumble Tournament located in East Hartford, CT, on July 22 and 23. After some discouraging images of the field Friday evening (lots of flooding), the players were worried the whole tournament might be canceled. Thankfully, due to the hard work from the tournament director and his crew, the team was able to play two games on Saturday, winning the first 14-2 against DiamondZone and losing their second 6-1, against the Rhode Island Waves.
On Sunday morning, Venom was the eighth seed out of 16 teams and began the single elimination portion of the tournament. The team ended up winning three games on their way to the Championship game. Venom won against Webster Wrath, the No. 1 seed Western Mass Warriors, and Vermont Storm. In the Championship game, they faced the tough RI Waves team again and were unable to get the win, losing 5-4. The players gave their all over the course of the four games on Sunday and made the coaching staff proud of the team’s effort and competitiveness.
What’s next? Come check out some games at the Rockets Tournament in St. Albans Bay/Georgia Beach on July 28, 29, and 30.
