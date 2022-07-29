Summer in Vermont brings area softball talent together for the Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball Organization. The 14U Grey Rockets softball team hit the field on the tail of high school seasons ending and summer travel tournaments beginning.
Coaches: The experienced 14U Rockets Grey coaching staff brings history and a comprehensive approach to this season. Returning head coach Travis Bigham brings his varsity softball head coach expertise from North Country High School to this travel team with a focus on player development and game strategy. Liza Smith is a BFA-St. Albans varsity softball alumni, UVM softball alumni, and former Rockets player. Smith is not new to the Rockets coaching staff, formerly coaching Rockets travel teams early in her coaching career and brings an array of experiences to her coaching resume. Sarah Gonyeau, an MVU softball alumni, UVM softball alumni, and a former Rockets player and returning Rockets coach promotes middle infield play and softball fundamentals. Experienced and developing softball players round out the 14U Rockets Grey team.
Returning players: Megan Gonyeau, Halle Rochleau, Jadin Bigham, Anna Smith, and Grace Hinton make up the pitching staff.
Catchers: Arianna Sanchez, Finnley Strong, Megan Gonyeau, and Isabella Stuart vary in ages and bring a solid defensive anchor to the infield.
Infielders: Jadin Bingham,Jillian Smith, Anna Smith, Sophia Wolfe, Adeline Parent, and Megan Gonyeau are a mix of quick defensive skill and leadership on the diamond, while outfielders Halle Rochleau, Finnley Strong, Grace Hinton, and Taylor Bingham have speed and agility to round out this 14U travel team.
Offense: Clutch offensive from the last tournaments shines from returning 14U players. Rochleau, Gonyeau, Smith, Wolfe, and Strong fanned several hits to lead the team in posting runs.
When to watch: The Rockets host their home tournament this coming weekend in St. Albans with games played at St. Albans Bay, Collins Perley Sports Complex, and Georgia Beach Recreation Field. Complete tournament game schedules can be found at https://www.facebook.com/RocketsSoftballTeam/
Are there other Franklin County athletes playing in the Rockets Invitational this weekend? You bet! In-county players from Vermont Storm and the Vermont Venom will also attend the tournament.
