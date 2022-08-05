Q&A with 12U Rockets coach Anna Gabaree
How would you describe this year’s 12U Rockets’ team? “A really great group of kids with so much potential” are the words from Ralph Halbach, the founder of the original Vermont Rockets team after Tuesday’s practice.
What strengths do the athletes bring to the team? The 12U Vermont Rockets softball team is loaded with a strong line up of pitchers and catchers, quick hands on the infield, and great bats. They bring great strength in their versatility and abilities to play all positions and bring some of the best communication skills we have seen in a long time.”
Who’s coaching this year’s team? Emily Graham and I, both former Rockets and Brian Gillilian. We’re looking forward to leading this very agile group of players.
Who would you like to thank supporting the team this season? We greatly appreciate the community’s support as we move forward through the upcoming tournament season including participation in the Rockets 2022 Champlain Classic tournament, Vermont Storm Summer Classic Tournament, and the Porky’s Last Roast Tournament in Lowell, MA.
