Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...All of northern New York and the northern and central sections of Vermont. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 7 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snow will fall between 10 PM tonight and 10 AM on Tuesday. Snowfall rates will be in the 1 to 2 inch per hour range during this time period along with visibilities under 1 mile. Snow will continue into Tuesday afternoon, but will generally be light. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary steps to prepare now for heavy snow later tonight and Tuesday. Please allow extra time if travel is required. &&