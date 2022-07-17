On Saturday, July 16, the 10/12 Northeast Little League Baseball Team earned an 8-3 win over Essex to secure the District III Championship and a trip to the 10/12 Vermont Little League State Tournament!
Northeast started the scoring in the top of the second, With Brody Toof doubling in Eli Smith who got on base on a walk. Northeast added another run in the third when a triple by Ethan Bosley that scored Luke Lumbra. They added two runs in the fourth on singles by Sullivan Stebbins, Brody Toof, William Schreindorfer, and Brady Talcott. Northeast added four insurance runs in the top of the sixth, on two walks, a HBP and a single by Schreindorfer and a double from Mason Bates.
Brody Toof pitched 4 2/3, nearly flawless, innings giving up only one hit. William Schreindorfer came on to preserve the win on the mound.
Essex Town rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Northeast moves on to the State Tournament
