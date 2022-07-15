On Thursday, July 14, the Northeast Little League Baseball team earned an 8-6 win over Essex Town in the District III Tournament.
Northeast recap from Steve Smith: Essex Town jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second on five hits and two errors. The Northeast catcher gunned down a runner stealing second for the third out. Northeast came right back in the top of the third to tie it with three doubles in a row from Ray Toof, Eli Smith, Zeb Dasaro, and singles from Sawyer Steibris, Brady Talcott. Luke Lumbra hit a 3-run home run. The teams traded runs in the fourth, and the score was 7-7 heading into the fifth. Northeast scored two more runs in the fifth on a double from Lumbra; Bosley got hit by a pitch and both scored on a single by Ray Toof.
It was 8-6 headed in to the sixth. Ray Toof had pitched the first five innings and got the first tow outs in the sixth when he hit his pitch limit. Zeb Dasaro came in for the save and got it getting out of a jam with the tying run on second base.
Essex Town: Nate McMahon pitched a solid 5 2/3 for Essex. Ian Allaire had three hits for Essex Town.
