The 10/12 Champlain Little League All-Star softball team closed a seven-week post-season with a 2-1 loss to Maine at the Eastern Regional Tournament in Bristol, CT, on Tuesday, July 25.
Champlain earned a 10-1 win over Maine on Sunday, July 23, and faced the defending New England Champions, Milford, CT, on Monday, July 24.
Champlain coach Brad Brouillette was pleased with his team's effort against Milford.
"That Connecticut team went to the Little League last year, and they've been to Regionals four years in a row. We took an early 1-0 lead; Connecticut tied the game 1-1 in the fourth," said Brouillette. "Irie Shedd pitched very well for us."
Connecticut scored several runs in the fourth inning; Emma Parah took the circle for Champlain, but the defending champs went on to earn the 11-1 win.
Coach Brouillette spoke of the rematch with Maine on Tuesday, July 24.
"Maine scored a run in the top of the first, but we came back in the bottom of the inning and tied the game. Chatham (Brouillette) led off with a hit, and Irie Shedd hit her in for the RBI, and Emma pitched very well," said Brouillette.
A two-hour rain delay took effect in the fourth, and the teams resumed play around 7 p.m and finished an hour later under the lights.
"Maine was able to push a run across in the top of the fourth, and despite Emma's outstanding pitching performance, we couldn't push a run across," said Brouillette. "Maine's pitcher was very strong throughout the game." We resumed play at 7 p.m. and finished after 8 p.m. under the lights.
Coach Brouillette spoke of his post-game chat with the team: "After the game, I told them how proud the coaches were. They played seven weeks of all-star softball, and I encouraged them to take a breath, look around, and think about their accomplishments and how much they've grown as players and people."
According to Coach Brouillette, the Champlain team left a great impression on the Little League staff in Bristol.
"The complex staff spoke of how respectful and polite the team was, and they asked us to stay another night," said Brouillette.
While the loss wasn't easy, Coach Brouillette keyed on the positives.
"Everyone was so proud of the softball played, but they were even more proud of the kids. They went to Bristol, got a win, and represented their families, communities, and state very well on and off the field, and that's such a good thing. It was an incredible experience; we're very fortunate and proud."
Coach Brouillette extended thanks to those who positively impacted the team's experience.
"Our team chaperones in Bristol, Chelsea Mulheron and Morgan Rivers, were with the team 24 hours a day throughout the tournament, and they did a fantastic job," said Coach Brouillette.
"I also want to thank the community, the parents, the folks at Eastern Region, and Little league international--this was an absolutely top-notch experience all the way around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.