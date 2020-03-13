Who would you choose as an unsung hero/heroes from this past winter season?
Wynn Paradee
Messenger Sports
I would have to pick a player off a team that I’m very familiar with, the co-captain of the MVU girls hockey team, Abby Bessette. She scored her first varsity goal this year, lighting the lamp for the first time since playing peewee hockey. She moves the puck well and did have many assists. However, what she excels in is her defense, she’s truly a shutdown defenseman and unfortunately there is no place on the scoresheet for that. I don’t remember her getting beat one-on-one this season and she is tough in front of the net despite her relatively small size. She was one of the three defensemen for the Thunderbirds and played with so much heart for over 30 minutes per game. Truly a leader who will be an all star consideration in her senior year.
Ruthie Laroche
Messenger Sports
I’m going with MVU’s goalie, PJ Bouchard. Bouchard has served as the Thunderbird goalie since his freshman year. He played through injury this season, and continued to give 100 percent effort to help his team. Anyone who agrees to protect the net really does take on a labor of love. Everyone remembers the goals that go in, but it’s not as easy to recall the saves that prevented a higher scoring game. Bouchard just completed his third year in net for the Thunderbirds; he’ll be back for one more year, and I’m looking forward to celebrating his senior season.