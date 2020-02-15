What are the most outstanding performances that you have seen so far this season?
Anthony Labor
Messenger Sports Writer
As far as an individual effort in a single game I would have to look to Kam Dunsmore in the BFA-St. Albans boys basketball team’s win over MVU in the first matchup. The Bobwhites were down double digits at the half and a solid all-around effort by Dunsmore, including going coast-to-coast and finding Nick Voyer with a great pass for the buzzer-beater, was the spark they needed. And same could really be said about his effort the second time against the Thunderbirds with big steals and baskets down the stretch of the game to help BFA pull away in that one as well. But as far as some players that have impressed me the most throughout the whole season are all the goalies from both the BFA boys and girls hockey teams. On the boys side, Dan Ellis has been one of the best goalies in the state since he has started wearing the BFA jersey and nothing has changed this year, but Seth Bushey has also been doing a nice job as well for the Bobwhites, as shown in him helping the team to a 3-1 win over Middlebury on Wednesday. Ellis and Bushey have helped the Bobwhites to a 13-3 record entering Saturday’s contest against Essex and opponents have only scored 17 goals on them in 16 games. Only Stowe has found a way to score more than two goals in a game against the Bobwhites. On the girls side Maddie Hungerford and Macie Boissonneault are the epitome of a goalie tandem with each starting eight games so far for the Comets leading them to a 13-3 record so far this season with Essex being the only team in Vermont to be able to knock them off. Similar to the goalies on the boys side, Hungerford and Boissonneault have also combined to only give up 17 goals in 16 games. Boissonneault has an outstanding .873 goals against average to go along with a .954 save percentage, while Hungerford has some amazing stats of her own with a 1.259 GAA and a .946 save percentage. Not to mention they each have four shutouts on the season. They will face another tough test on Saturday when they host Burlington/Colchester, but with either of these goalies in net, the team always has a good shot. Between Ellis and Bushey on the boys side and Hungerford and Boissonneault between the pipes on the girls side, I wouldn’t be surprised to see BFA represented well at Gutterson this year.
Wynn Paradee
Messenger Sports Writer
On the MVU hockey side of things there are a couple of performances that stand out. In the rematch of last year’s D-2 girls championship, Breezy Parent scored all four goals in the Thunderbird’s 4-2 victory. She was strong all over the ice and her shots were picking corners. Woodstock didn’t have an answer for her that game.The three goal, two assist performance of Hunter Mason in MVU’s 6-3 win against St. Johnsbury was impressive particularly since he didn’t play the third period. His shots were all just under the crossbar which is where they need to be on a butterfly goalie. He had the primary assist on MVU’s first powerplay goal and drew another helper later in the second period. If the goalie hadn’t robbed him on another couple top corner shots he could of had five tallies.
Robbie Maher
Messenger Sports Writer
The prolific shooting performance of Enosburg freshman Devyn Gleason Saturday against the Bobwhites was hands-down one of the most outstanding performances of the season. Gleason’s 25 point scoring effort that was highlighted by a team-high five triples capped off a meteoric rise for the ninth-grader. Beginning the year on the JV team, Gleason has quickly become a focal point of the EFHS offense. Outside of his five three-pointers Saturday, Gleason also displayed a knack for finishing in the paint against much bigger defenders. Coming from a family that boasts numerous Enosburg 1,000 career point scorers, if Saturday’s game is any indication, the Enosburg athletic department may want to start prepping to add another name to the 1,000 point banner.
Adam Laroche
Messenger Sports Photographer
At this point in the season, it would be hard not to recognize the outstanding performance of MVU’s Hunter Mason. Not only is he one of the league leaders in both goals and points, but he is also a difference-maker in every aspect of the game. Hunter’s playmaking ability has continued to evolve to the point that he is always a threat no matter where he is on the ice. With his leadership on and off the ice, coupled with his scoring ability, Hunter has shown himself to be not only one of the best players in the county but one of the best in the state. With all of that said, I believe the best is yet to come for this former Messenger Athlete of the week.
The Messenger Sports team has seen some amazing performances this year, and it took me a while to come up with my answer. I’m going to go with Brianna Jarvis. She’s an eighth grader playing her first year of varsity hockey for the MVU, and this kid is legit. She’s a consistent scorer for the Thunderbirds, and anyone who’s seen her on the ice can attest to the fact that she’s got the speed, the agility, and the moves to hold her own against junior and senior girls. Jarvis also speaks highly of her teammates and understands the importance of teamwork to achieve a win. She has excellent leadership in the strong young ladies around her, and she seems to be learning a lot from them as she takes on her first varsity season.