If you're a Coloradan wondering what to do after graduating from High School, then plenty of choices are available. Colorado is home to some important institutions. Some of these are Colorado Mesa University, the University of Northern Colorado, and Regis University, to name a few.
Navigating the maze of options available is daunting, so let's look at all you need to consider before deciding.
What Are Your Goals?
The first thing you should ask yourself is, what do you want to achieve in life? Do you like helping people? Are you of an inquiring mind? Do you like to build things? Perhaps technology is your passion or research.
Options abound. You can find DNP family nurse practitioner programs open to Colorado residents online, or become a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at CU Denver, just to name a few.
Whatever the case, you must consider that a career isn’t a temporary goal. It’ll likely be a part of your life, and getting a degree takes considerable time and effort.
A Note on Your Future Income
Many people have a fixation on how much they’ll earn once they finish their studies. Even though this is a critical factor, considering a career just because of the amount of money you might earn isn’t the best approach.
You can have tons of money and still be miserable in a job you hate. This is why it's best to find something that fits your values, interests, and salary expectations as yet another item on the checklist.
Understanding the Many Options
There are so many choices it makes you feel like quitting before starting! So let's try to uncomplicate things here. Here are the possible choices in higher education for you:
Associate Degree
It is typically a two-year program in different fields of study. Afterwards, you can move on to a Bachelor's Degree.
Bachelor’s Degree
This program lasts for four to five years, and many professions require that you at least have this degree to work.
Master Degree
You are eligible to study for a master’s degree after earning a Bachelor's, and it's like an extension of the Bachelor's degree. They're generally more specific in their focus of study.
Professional Degree
This is one of the two highest academic achievements available. It's necessary to work in fields like medicine, and it generally requires you to finish a previous degree before starting. They usually take three to four years.
Doctoral Degree
Doctoral degrees are the other highest degrees available and are oriented to scholarly development. It can take a significant amount of time to finish a doctoral degree.
Joint Degree
Some institutions allow for a joint degree. This means you can study for a Bachelor's and a Master's at the same time. One example is Harvard and Berklee's joint Bachelor of Arts and Master of Music degrees.
But What About the Cryptic Acronyms?
You may have heard phrases like "I have a PhD" or strange acronyms like EdD, AS, JD, MFA, etc. The list is almost endless, so let's try to make some sense of it.
Basically, they're a faster way to tell what your degree is. For example, AS means Associate's Degree, whereas BS means Bachelor of Science. MFS means Master of Fine Arts, and so on.
The problem comes when it's difficult to determine what the acronym means. For instance, a PhD means "Doctor of Philosophy." However, it's granted to students of many disciplines, not just philosophy. This is why these acronyms get further letters.
There are plenty of Bachelor's Degrees you can get, so it's not just
BA (Bachelor of Arts) or BS (Bachelor of Sciences). You can be, for instance, a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering (BSAE).
Unfortunately, you must be "in the know" to understand exactly what each acronym means.
Finding the Right Place for Your Studies
Once you've decided on your goals, you should find an institution that offers what you want. As we mentioned, there are several institutions in Colorado where you can pursue your goals.
For example, CU Denver has Schools and Colleges of Business, Arts & Media, Architecture, Education, Liberal Arts, and more. There are more than 450 career choices available.
However, a specific field of study might not be offered. In this case, you must consider studying out of state or online. If you decide to leave, you must weigh many factors, including commuting, lodging, and other expenses besides tuition fees.
You can also enroll in an online program. Thanks to today's technology, many career paths are available, and their numbers increase daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.