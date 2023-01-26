The regular season is in the books, and with teams racing through the playoffs, football fans begin to prepare for the 2023 Super Bowl. The biggest game of the football season is just weeks away, and sports fans must ensure they are ready to enjoy the show. Work done preparing now will help relieve some pressure when the big day comes around.
What do you need to know about Super Bowl 2023? This article explains everything you need to enjoy February's Super Bowl. Keep reading for information on where and when the play will take place, which team is the betting favorite to lift the trophy, the best ways to watch the game, and more. By the end of this page, you'll have all the information needed to make the most of professional football's big occasion.
The players are busy battling for their place in the Super Bowl, while the officials, stars of the halftime show, and even fans are putting the finishing touches to their preparation. Visit any major betting app, and you'll find odds available on the Super Bowl result. Choose the winner or play one of the many eye-catching specials.
Super Bowl details
Super Bowl LVII will be played in State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, 12th February. It remains to be seen which two teams will contest the trophy with the playoffs still going on. But we are close to finding a pair, with bookies backing the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are also in the mix.
February will be the fourth time the Super Bowl has been played in the district, meaning organizers and the community know what to expect. They can put on a show and are ready to welcome football fans from across the globe. The halftime show will also be a major draw, with Rihanna ending her boycott of the event.
Enjoying the show
There are three ways to enjoy this year's Super Bowl decider from Arizona. We highlight the options, presenting the pros and cons of each. Choosing how to watch the game or fitting it around work commitments is vital to your enjoyment of the occasion.
Stadium
State Farm Stadium will be packed to capacity when the two remaining teams come out to contest the match. Only the luckiest football fans will attend, with tickets selling out fast. If you want to attend the game, soak up the atmosphere, and see the stars of the NFL in person, bagging a seat at State Farm is the only option.
If you do play on traveling to Arizona and watching the Super Bowl at the stadium, we strongly advise purchasing your tickets through an official source. Only travel with a ticket, as you may be disappointed to feel the need to buy from an unofficial ticket vendor, which could spell trouble.
Plan everything well before traveling to ensure a smooth, worry-free, and enjoyable experience.
At home
If you can't make it to the stadium or suffer the disappointment of missing out on a ticket, you have options. The most popular with football fans is watching the Super Bowl from home. You can do this alone, with family, or create a "watch party."
Invite friends, family, neighbors, colleagues, football fans, and anyone else you'd like to share the occasion with this year. The Super Bowl only comes around once a year, so it's worth doing it right.
Set up your TV to show the match, lay out snacks and drinks, decorate the room with your team colors and let the Super Bowl 2023 party commence.
On the move
What if you have work commitments on Super Bowl Sunday? In the past, that would have caused you to miss the play. But not anymore. The best online sportsbooks offer live streaming, which you can view for free on your smartphone.
Watch the Super Bowl from anywhere worldwide - all you need is a modern mobile device and a reliable Wi-Fi connection or available data. The live streaming coverage is as good as you'd hope to find at any major TV broadcaster, with expert commentary, exciting camera angles, and up-to-date game stats.
