Getting the best HCG diet drops is no longer a luxury or a choice – It is a must-have. The world is going obese very fast, thanks to the addictive chemicals used in food processing.
When you’ve been contending with weight issues for a long time, it is possible to say, anything goes! And take every weight loss supplement that promises to help you cut.
But we don’t want you to do that. It is too risky. That is why we’ve done all the footwork for you. We bring you tens of HCG or other diet drops that can help you lose weight urgently.
We’ve made it our mandate to bring you the most well-known and a few not-so-well-known brands that you might want to try out.
The most well known ones include:
- Nutravit Diet Drops - America’s #1 HCG Diet Drops
- BioSource Labs Complex Diet Drops
- Shapeline Diet Drops (A Chinese Product)
The lesser known, but still good and affordable diet drops are:
- 123 Diet Drops
- Shape Control Diet Drops (Website not in use. We suggest Nutravit™ as an alternative)
Here is a closer and deeper look at the diet drops that can help you lose weight without working out, fast and naturally.
1. Nutravit Diet Drops
More than a decade old in the market and having helped thousands of people lose weight, Nutravit Labs has earned the top position among HCG diet drops.
Nutravit Labs also brings you another product called Nutravit Energy. It is slowly becoming the one-stop center for different types of supplements.
Nutravit Labs is a medically researched supplement that’s manufactured in world-class FDA-approved labs.
Keep reading to see more information about how to use it, its ingredients and more.
How to use the Nutravit Diet drops
Nutravit Diet Drops come in a 60ml bottle to give you about 15-20 days' worth of servings. You should get the three-bottle package to get the full benefits of these diet drops without disrupting your fat burning journey.
Using the dropper, put 10 drops of Nutravit Diet Drops under your tongue, leave it there for a minute to be absorbed into the bloodstream then swallow.
Do this 3 times a day, 30 minutes before your meals. While taking Nutravit Diet drops, ensure you are strictly following the recommended 500-calorie daily.
These drops do not burn fat. Rather, they put the body in a position where it can burn fat healthily and safely using a very low calorie diet, which runs in phases as shown below:
The gorging phase
In this phase, eat everything the Nutravit Labs diet plan recommends, in enormous amounts for 2 days. You will need these calories in the coming days.
The gorging phase is the most essential phase of your weight loss, so you should get it right. You start taking the Nutravit Diet drops on the first day of this phase.
The VLCD phase
This is where the 500-calorie Diet starts. Continue taking your Nutravit Diet Drops 30 minutes before your 3 daily meals.
Follow the diet guide strictly to get the best results. This phase lasts for 21 days, but it also depends on your weight loss goal.
The stabilization phase
In this phase, you stop taking the diet drops and drop the 500-calorie Diet. You can take the recommended foods in whatever amounts you want. Keep measuring your weight to ensure you don't gain or lose 2 pounds.
The maintenance phase
This is the last phase, where you start taking other foods, but from natural sources. You notice that you can control cravings like starches and sugars while experiencing more energy.
How it works
Nutravit Diet drops work by releasing the stored fat cells into the bloodstream where they are metabolized for energy. The 500-calorie Diet is insufficient for the body and creates a calorie deficit.
To close the calorie deficit gap, these fat burning drops trigger the body to release the stored fats into the bloodstream to be used for energy. And that's how weight is lost.
Nutravit Diet drops increase metabolism, increase cellular oxygen use, and reduce your appetite.
Nutravit Diet drops Ingredients
Other than helping you lose stubborn weight, the Nutravit diet supplies your body with most of the nutrients you don't get from your low-calorie Diet. They blend 6 amino acids, some minerals, and 12 herbal extracts.
Some of the ingredients are:
L-Ornithine - This amino acid gives you stamina and energy to withstand the sudden weight loss. It also helps you to deal with the psychological, physical, and mental changes.
L-Carnitine - This amino acid helps the body to burn fat into energy. It also helps to improve the brain's functions.
Grape seed extracts - This herbal extract affects how your body stores fat. If there are no fat deposits, there'll be no weight gain.
Panax Ginseng extract - This herbal extract enhances the metabolic rate, changes how the body stores fat, and how the cells use the energy. It also prevents the storage of fat deposits.
Other ingredients include amino acids (L-Glutamine, Beta-Alanine, L-Tryptophan, L-Arginine). There are also herbal ingredients (Garcinia Cambogia, African mango extracts, RhodiolaRosea, capsicum annuum extract, grapefruit extract, Raspberry Ketone, Green Tea extract, and Fucoxanthin extract, among others)
There is a mineral called chromium picolinate that lowers your sugars and starch cravings). The inactive ingredients are purified water, citric acid, potassium sorbate, and glycerin.
Pros
Cons
It is a holistic supplement for body and mind wellness
Not available anywhere apart from the official site
Accelerates the fat burning process in the body
Boosts your circulatory and heart health
Controls how your body stores fat
Increases insulin sensitivity and regulates blood sugars
Where to buy and price
Currently, Nutravit Diet Drops is not available anywhere else in the market apart from the official website: Nutravitlabs.com.
One bottle of 60ML costs $59.99. However, when you order two bottles, you get the third bottle free of charge.
When you order the five-bottle package, you pay the price of three bottles, getting the other two free of charge.
The three-bottle pack is the most recommended since it gives you at least 60 days of use without interruptions in your weight loss journey.
BioSource Labs Complex Diet Drops
Despite the name, there is nothing complex about these diet drops, not even the very low calorie diet part!
These are the darling of the industry. Everyone loves them and the tens of thousands of positive testimonials online can show you that.
So what is in them? Their power is in the ingredients. They are many, from natural sources and they blend well to form a formidable fat incinerator.
How to use Complex Diet Drops
Biosource Labs Complex Diet Drops come in a 60ml /2fl oz bottle. To use Biosource diet drops, put 10 drops (the dropper is approx. 10 drops, so there is no need for counting) under your tongue. Wait for 30 seconds before swallowing the rest. Follow a daily 500-calorie diet.
Biosource Labs Complex Diet drops include a 43-day or 63-diet plan. Whichever you pick, you should follow the same steps/phases; only the duration will be different. These phases are:
Phase 1 (2 days)
This phase lasts 2 days, and you are encouraged to binge eat. You will need the calories when the weight loss journey officially starts.
As noted earlier, do not eat or drink anything 30 minutes before or after taking the Biosource Labs Complex Diet Drops. Take the drops 3 times a day (before your 3 daily meals).
Phase 2 (days 3-21) if you have the 43-day weight loss plan)
This is where the 500, 800, or 1200-calorie diet starts depending on your chosen HCG complex program.
Keep taking the Biosource Labs Complex Diet Drops daily before your meals, consume the calories over your 3 meals; one snack per day is encouraged, 2 litres of water, and limit your Diet to what is written on the diet plan.
Phase 3 (Day 22-43)
This is the stabilization stage, where you drop your Biosource Labs Complex Diet Drops dosage. During this period, continue with the VLCD for the first 3 days. This gives your body enough time to finish getting the Biosource Labs Complex Diet Drops in the system.
Increase your calorie intake gradually until you reach your desired calorie intake.
Phase 4 – maintenance stage
This is the last phase, where you put into good use the food discipline you've learned in the past 40+ days.
Avoid late evening meals, have a one-snack-per-day policy and reduce your sugar intake. Maintain your calorie intake and exercise moderately.
How Biosource Labs Complex Diet Drops works
The Complex Diet Drops is an HCG hormone supplement that helps your body to naturally increase hormone levels. The supplement stimulates the hypothalamus gland to activate metabolism and burn the stored fats for energy production.
Since the 500-calorie Diet is not enough, the energy produced when the body burns the fat stocks keeps you energized.
The increased energy production prevents hunger pangs even when you take a low-calorie diet meal.
Ingredients
Biosource Labs Complex Diet Drops has 24 ingredients. They include:
Beta-Alanine - it has antioxidant properties that help to slow down aging by removing the free radicals. It also helps to maintain energy levels and aid muscle recovery, especially when on a low-calorie diet.
GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) – This amino acid and neurotransmitter supports the central nervous system, thus boosting relaxation. It helps in managing mood swings that come with PMS or when one is consuming a low-calorie diet.
GymnemaSylvestre Leaf Extract - It maintains the blood sugar levels in diabetics. That's why it is used here to help suppress the sugar cravings that come with a low-calorie diet.
Other ingredients in Biosource Labs Complex Diet Drops are:
- L-Glutamine
- Chromium Picolinate
- Raspberry Ketones
- IrvingiaGabonensis (African Mango) Extract
- Coleus Forskohlii Root Extract
- Grape Seed Extract
- Fucoxanthin Extract
- Eleutherococcus Root Extract
- Capisicum Annum Extract
- Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Extracts
Pros
Cons
Helps you to lose weight fast where exercise would work so slowly
It is costly
They will pay you if the diet drops do not help you
You could feel weak the first few days of the VLCD
Helps you to overcome hunger and sugar cravings
Complicated package structure
Lose fat but retain the lean muscle mass
Doesn’t interfere with medication
Where to buy and the price
As usual, we recommend ordering from the official product website only. The Complex Diet Drops come in different plans. They are as follows:
- 30ML/15-day diet drops and plan costs $59.00
- 60ML/21-day diet drops and plan costs $79.00
- 120ML/45-day diet drops and plan costs $99.00
- Couples diet drops and plan costs $129.00
3. Shapeline Diet Drops
Imagine having a weight loss supplement that not only helps your body to burn the fat it has in stocks, but also prevents the formation of new fat stocks.
Yes! That’s what you will get with the Shapeline Diet Drops for men and women. It is considered everyone’s supplement because it contains no GMO, no artificial preservatives and most importantly, it is vegan-friendly!
If you are on a low budget, this is your go-to weight loss product. It costs slightly less than $20.00, with a small shipping fee.
This weight loss sublingual supplement is made in the USA, in high quality facilities that are FDA-approved. Therefore, you can take it with confidence knowing it meets the highest manufacturing standards in the world.
Shapeline promises this product will:
- Convert fat to usable fuel for energy
- Increases the energy output from the cells
- Raises the metabolic rate naturally
- Suppresses the appetite and cravings
- Much more
Shapeline Diet Drops Ingredients
This product is formulated with many active ingredients. All of them are from natural sources, so there are no side effects. The bulk of these ingredients come from plant sources and there are some essential and non-essential amino acids.
Garcinia Cambogia has been used for millennia to support weight loss. It contains a compound called hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which is very good for blocking lipogenesis. This is the process by which the body forms fat issues.
Green Tea extract is very good for increasing the body’s core temperature. This increases the rate of cellular oxygen consumption and in effect, the rate at which the body burns fat for energy.
African Mango extract is used in many weight loss products because of its ability to suppress appetite, by making you feel fuller longer. Panax Ginseng also has a positive effect on the composition of the gut bacteria as well as insulin sensitivity.
L-Glutamine can help you to lose belly fat and it blocks the formation of new fat deposits. Other amino acids such as L-Arginine and L-Carnitine minimize belly fat and boost immunity, brain health and support weight loss respectively.
Other active ingredients include Coleus Forskohlii, Green Coffee Bean, Cinnamon bark, dandelion root, ginger root, and Gymnema Sylvestre extract.
How to use Shapeline Diet Drops
Shapeline says you should add 10 drops of this supplement in a glass of water, juice or shake in the morning. However, if you are using it with a very low calorie diet (which we recommend here), place 10 drops under the tongue and hold them there for 30 seconds or longer, and then swallow. Do this three times daily.
These drops alone cannot help you lose weight fast enough, but taken with a very low calorie diet based on the original Dr. Simeons HCG diet, you will lose weight fast.
Once you have chosen the diet plan you want to use, go through all the phases without missing a step. It is going to help you burn fat and control your appetite.
Pros
Cons
It is a good appetite destroyer
Complaints of the unflavored bottle tasting nasty
It is very affordable
There are mixed feelings about its effect on energy levels
It boosts your energy levels
Available in flavored and flavored versions
Where to buy and the price
The Shapeline weight loss drops are available on Amazon.com, but it is better to buy from the official website.
There is confusion between the prices on Amazon.com, which is listed as $19.87 for a 1ML bottle, but on the official website, it is listed as $28.00.
Also, there doesn’t seem to be any discounts even when you order in bulk.
4. 123 Diet Drops
Since these diet drops do not contain any hormone, they are blended with ingredients that help the body to start burning fat naturally.
Emma Moroni, the creator of the 123 Diet says she invented this product since she could not find a diet that worked for her in the market.
Perhaps you, a family member or someone you know has tried every weight loss diet in vain. If that is the case, you could try the 123 Diet Drops and the accompanying diet plan. You will start seeing good results in a week or less.
After, or even before buying this product, you can access great customer support from their Facebook group. You do not have to take it blindly.
You can take the 123 Diet Drops if you want to clean up your eating act. Getting rid of nasty eating habits is hard, especially when you are addicted to chemicals used in food processing.
This supplement also has third party verified reviews from users in the USA and Australia. You will be joining a large bandwagon of users.
123 Diet Drops Ingredients
This supplement has many ingredients, mostly plant-based and from amino acids. These include green tea leaf extract, which packs your body with antioxidants and flavonoids, and it raises the body’s core temperature.
Mainly, green tea is a metabolic booster, but the flavonoids and antioxidants can delay aging and they detox your system.
Gymnema Sylvestre extract is great for lowering sugar cravings in your system while Rhodiola Rosea, which is a mild stimulant so it helps in the release of energy. Astragalus supports the immune system, regulates blood pressure, and is an anti-inflammatory.
The collection of amino acids includes L-Glutamine, which plays many roles for weight loss. It promotes the growth of lean muscle, and boosts the level of the human growth hormone in the blood. It also changes the composition of fat bacteria that determine how your body absorbs fat from the stomach.
L-Methionine blocks the absorption of fat from the stomach. It can prevent the formation of new fat stocks in the body. L-ornithine Monohydrochloride helps you to manage stress, regulate ammonia in your system and increase athletic performance.
Other ingredients include L-Histidine, L-Leucine, L-Lysine Hydrochloride, L-Threonine, and L-Alanine.
How to use 123 Diet Drops
When your package is delivered, read the user manual keenly before you start using it. The package you will get comes with 5 X 2OZ bottles that can take you through 210 days.
Place 10 to 15 drops under the tongue, hold for 30 to 60 seconds, and then swallow the rest. Take it three times a day.
Start on the clean eating plan, which will limit your daily caloric intake to 500 calories a day. This should create a serious caloric deficit that gets the body to burn fat for energy.
The diet drops will give your body the important nutrients that it cannot get from the low calorie diet.
Pros
Cons
Good combination of natural ingredients
It is costly
Comes with a healthy meal plan to get you started
Vegan friendly and preservative free
Can block the sugar receptors to help cut cravings
Helps to reset your metabolism
Where to buy and the price
There is another one for Australia, so do not confuse the two, although they are the same company.
One bottle of 60ML costs $84.95, but there is a two-bottle pack that costs $144.95. You could also go for the five-bottle pack that costs $334.95.
When you order more, you pay less per bottle.
5. Shape Control Diet Drops
While this brand name is not as popular as the Nutravit or Complex Diet Drops, it is still a great option to help you lose fat. Besides, it is so affordable, so you can get started on your weight loss journey with little money.
Just like their name suggests, these drops are going to help you get your shape back. If you want to flatten that protruding belly, try these drops.
It is not a miracle worker since you have to embark on a very low calorie diet for the set time. However, the sacrifice will be worth it.
This holistic health supplement benefits you in more ways than just weight loss and management. It is an antioxidant, metabolism booster, lowers cholesterol levels, enhances insulin sensitivity, regulates blood sugar levels and lowers the risk of heart disease.
Shape Control Ingredients
This fat burner supplement combines the power of various ingredients. It contains amino acids and herbal extracts. Some of them are outlined below:
The amino acid Thiamine helps the body to break down the sugars in the food that you take. Niacin lowers the level of blood cholesterol while the Vitamin B complex boosts energy production in the body.
Another important ingredient is Green Tea extract that suppresses the appetite; Guggul extract combats obesity while Vitamin B12 maintains general body health. The Chromium Complex boosts the body’s calorie burning activity while Yerba Mate cuts cravings and melts the stored fat.
Other ingredients include Folate, Guarana seed extract, Inositol, Glucuronolactone, Commiphora Mukul, potassium Sorbate, and Potassium Benzoate.
How to use Shape Control Diet Drops
This supplement is slightly different from the others when it comes to dosage. The manufacturer says you should use 3ML of the liquid at a go, by mixing it in a glass of mineral water or other drink. It has a potent taste so you will not find it very friendly to take it alone.
Use this supplement with a very low calorie diet to help you lose weight. Using the drops while taking excess calories will not help with your weight at all. Depending on how much weight you would like to lose, you can choose the 500, 800 or 1200 low calorie diet.
Pros
Cons
Good for diabetics because it controls blood sugars
You have to take it with a lot of water
It lifts your mood
No information about diet plans
It increases your energy levels naturally
45 drops is like overkill
It also acts as a detox for your blood and gut
Manufactured to the highest standards of quality
Where to buy and the price
Order the Shape Control supplement from the Totally Products LLC website. This company, founded by Daniel Rosenfeld, makes this supplement. A bottle of 60ML costs $59.97. However, if you order three bottles, you will get one free of charge. They offer free shipping on all orders for the USA.
Conclusion and Recommendation
As we promised you in the beginning of this writeup, we have brought you well known diet drops and some that are not so well known.
All of them are good. However, you will find that the Nutravit Diet Drops are more robust, have more ingredients and address your weight issues holistically.
Besides, they improve your mental stamina as well and they are easy to use for the rest of your life, to manage your newfound weight.
If you want to overcome bad eating habits, Nutravit Diet Drops will help with that. You will be able to reset your metabolism, cut your sugar, starch cravings, and be able to control how much food you eat.
Complex Diet Drops from BioSource Labs come a very close second. They too are formulated with tens of beneficial ingredients. They also give a multi-pronged approach to weight loss.
