Everyone 6 months and up should get a flu shot each year. Keep your family and community healthy by getting vaccinated today!
Here are 5 ways to #FightFlu:
- Wash hands frequently
- Stay home if you're sick and avoid others that may be sick
- Cough or sneeze into a tissue or elbow - not your hands
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Keep yourself in good shape with healthy eating and sleeping habits
NO COST Flu Shot Clinics in Franklin County:
10/28, 11:00-2:00, NW Family Foods, St. Albans
10/30, 8:30-11:30, EHC, Enosburg
11/2, 9:00-12:00, Swanton Rexall, Swanton
11/4, 9:00-11:00, MVU-Swanton Community Clinic, Swanton
11/6, 9:00-11:00, 53 Main Street, Richford
11/11, 9:00-11:00, Swanton Recreation Dept, Swanton
11/11 2:00-4:00, Our Lady of the Meadow/Ave Marie-High Dose, Richford
11/18, 9:00-11:00, Our Lady of the Meadow/Ave Marie-State supplied, Richford
Pharmacies offering the flu shot, major insurances accepted:
Hannaford, Saint Albans, no appointment necessary
Kinney Drugs, Saint Albans, no appointment necessary
Price Chopper, Saint Albans, please call ahead
Walgreens, Saint Albans, no appointment necessary
Walmart, Saint Albans, no appointment necessary
Friendly Local Flu Shot Competition:
Good health is important to us. Local health organizations are coming together to host a local #FightFlu competition for businesses. Businesses in Franklin and Grand Isle counties can register to participate by contacting Denise Smith, the St. Albans Blueprint Program Manager at dsmith@nmcinc.org or 524-8913.
Any organization with at least 80% of their eligible workforce receiving the flu shot by November 30 will be entered into drawing for a $1,000 cash prize. Thank you to Suncrest Healthcare Communities for underwriting this friendly competition.
This message of good health and prevention is brought to you in part by:
Vermont Department of Health St. Albans District office and AmCare; Ave Maria & Our Lady of the Meadows; Brownway; Carepartners Adult Day Center; CIDER; Champlain Islands Health Center; Cold Hollow Family Practice; Franklin County Home Health Agency; Dr. Joseph Nasca; Northern Green Mountain Family Medicine; NOTCH; Northwestern Counseling & Support Services; Northwestern Medical Center; Northwestern Pediatrics; Northwestern Primary Care & Georgia Health Center; St. Albans Health & Rehabilitation; St. Albans Primary Care; Suncrest; and Vermont Blueprint for Health of Franklin & Grand Isle.
