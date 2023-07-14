Creating a product is difficult. If it was easy, everyone would be an entrepreneur.
At the same time, any large task can be simple if you break it down step by step. To set yourself up for success at each stage of the product development process, you’ll need to be detailed in the earliest stages to find a precise and researched-based action plan.
Whether you’re an entrepreneur just starting out or a founder looking to expand your business with new products, these ten strategies will help you create a successful product that does well in the market.
1. Establish Your Mission and Values
Before considering product development, your business needs to be clear on the important details that will guide your path. Maybe you’ve already established a brand with many sales, or you’ll launch your business with the release of your first product. Either way, you need to start with an understanding of your mission and values.
“Through any conception or change a company will go through, they need to start by being clear on some key particulars about their brand. The truth is that no company will succeed in any endeavor if they aren’t grounded in their values. The why behind all of it must be understood across the board, as it will feed the products they create and how they market them,” shares Kris Cody, CEO of Paka.
Think about it: If your company doesn’t know what it wants to support and how it wants to improve the world, how can it create products with any value? Know your brand basics first.
2. Be Clear on the Concept
The next strategy for successful product development narrows in on the product you want to create. You’ve had an idea, and now you need to appraise it to determine its workability, relevance, and scalability.
Gina Iovenitti, Growth Operations at Carda Health says conceptualization is key: “One of the first steps in product development is evolving the idea into something more concrete. Entrepreneurs and innovators behind the concept generated the idea, but now they need to seriously assess whether it’s feasible. This includes looking at how it will meet a need, how it supports the company’s values, and what funding will be required.”
Some questions founders should have answers to in the conceptualization process are why they want to create their product, their audience, and what production will entail.
3. Create an Elevator Statement
An elevator statement is a brief informative pitch that outlines important details about your product. Elevator pitches are fantastic for entrepreneurs to keep in their back pockets because they help outside parties see the why and how behind the conceptualized product.
“In a mere matter of minutes, an elevator pitch should give the listener a direct understanding of the product,” says Marcus Hutsen, Business Development Manager at Patriot Coolers. “It’s as simple as that. The point is not to go into excessive details about the company or product but to create interest. Then, if the listener wants to know more, they’ll ask about the specifics.”
Elevator statements are useful in many business arenas. While creating one for your product, ensure you also have one prepared about your business and yourself as a professional or company founder. You should also understand how you’d uniquely address these things to potential investors, business partners, brand collaborators, and consumers.
4. Understand the Market
Now that you’ve looked within and fully understand your business’s values, your product’s conceptualization, and yourself as a business professional, it’s time to look outwards at the market you want to situate your future product in.
“When determining the market for their product, entrepreneurs will have a sense of where it would fit, but they should also look outside the box. Many products can and will appeal to many different audiences (maybe even have a use beyond what’s so far been considered), so they should try marketing to different demographics,” advises Emily Onkey, Co-founder and CMO of Aplós.
Once your business knows in which market sales for your product will thrive, the next steps become easier. Still, you can't move onto the next step without thoroughly researching your competitors, market environments, and how your product is filling a niche in that market.
5. Thoroughly Validate Your Product
Before you start product production, lean into the product development stages. The more research you can conduct, the more information you’ll gather—information that will be invaluable in directing your next steps. You don’t yet know with any certainty whether your product will sell, so your strategy must include product validation.
“The stage where businesses begin testing their envisioned product is one of the most essential; it can make or break a start-up because if founders drive forward into production without first gathering data, they might take the wrong approach, one that consumers won’t buy,” explains Asker A Ahmed, Director of iProcess Global Research. “Entrepreneurs need feedback from potential buyers to see what’s working and what isn’t.”
You can conduct this research in a number of ways—as long as it involves consumers since they’re the final say in whether a product will sell. You should test your products in multiple markets with different audiences to see where it’s most successful.
6. Make Revisions
There might come a phase in your product development where you need to make revisions. There will likely be. Once you gather data from testing and research, you’ll probably need to adjust or pivot part of your original direction.
“Troubleshooting the issues that come to light during the crucial testing stages is simply another part of creating a usable, valuable product that will eventually sell,” admits Soji James, Lead Expert Certified personal trainer at 1AND1.
Don’t be discouraged by the feedback you receive; it will tell you exactly what you need to do now before you’ve spent much of your finances on production, so you can easily fix any issues to make a product people will love.
7. Build Your Team of Professionals
Photo Source: Pexels
Before launching into production, it’s a wise strategy to ensure you’ve covered all the necessary bases, including your business community.
It takes a team to see a product go from conceptualization stages to being successful in the market, as Shideh Kaviani, President of Naked Wardrobe addresses: “Many hands make light work, but when it comes to developing and creating a product, many hands are simply a necessity, regardless of workload. Making a product requires people from various fields including entrepreneurs, financial officers, designers, marketers, engineers, vendors for sourcing, and often more. It’s never one person who can be credited with success.”
Since you need all hands on deck, make sure you build a team of professionals who are committed to your vision and provide helpful insights. With the right people, you can grow through the ups and downs of the process together.
8. Consider Funding Early On
You might think funding will simply find its way to you because your product is amazing. In reality, the business landscape is intensely competitive. Even those rare product ideas that meet an entirely unmet need sometimes fail because they can’t secure funding.
“Early on, entrepreneurs should be taking a look at their financial options,” says Cody Candee, Founder and CEO of Bounce Luggage Storage. “From crowdsourcing, investors, loans, or family support, the sources of revenue are imperative.”
Since funding, or a lack thereof, could make or break your product, it is virtually never too soon to consider finances and work on your pitch.
9. Choose Your Manufacturer Wisely
When you’re finally ready to produce your product, having done all the necessary background steps to get you there, choosing the right manufacturer is key. Sometimes asking around with other entrepreneurs will help you understand your options, but you also want to consider your non-negotiables.
“Businesses should keep their values ever at the forefront when operating through the difficult process of finding, working with, and retaining a manufacturer,” urges Max Ade, CEO of Pickleheads. “For example, do they want their goods to be locally made or will they hire a manufacturer overseas? And of course, ethical practices must be strived for, which is another layer to consider.”
More than just the factory or plant behind the making of your product, many vendors and suppliers may contribute to the final result that you’ll sell. Determine deal breakers before looking and stay resolute in them.
10. Copyright Your Creation
To complete the process of successfully developing your product, it’s wise for your business to copyright your genius creation. Even if you don’t feel like a highly successful mastermind yet, you can copyright your design idea to retain the rights.
“The only way to truly protect your intellectual property is to take the official steps towards registering your asset,” shares Joshua Host, CEO of Thrivelab. “Don’t let yourself make the mistake of thinking you don’t need the legal tape—you do if you fully care about your hard work.”
Once you complete the process of copyrighting your product idea, you will be the official owner, which prevents others from making a claim on the product you’ve toiled over.
You’re on the Way to Success
It can feel like there are a million steps to the product development process, but really, there are simply many strategies you should heed when working through the details of your envisioned product. If you follow these ten methods for creating a successful product, you’ll set your business up for success from the get-go, whether this is your first product or your hundredth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.