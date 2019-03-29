St. Albans Town selectboard chair Brendan Deso (left) and St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith (right) shake hands while overlooking a job fair in City Hall. The two leaders told the Messenger this week they were now looking to bridge the animosity between their two communities. (Michael Frett, MESSENGER STAFF)

ST. ALBANS – A year ago, St. Albans Town and St. Albans City were opposing litigants in a lawsuit, but just this week, leaders from both communities told the Messenger they were ready to put the animosity behind them and work together for St. Albans as a whole.

St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith and town selectboard chair Brendan Deso approached the Messenger to talk about the future of the municipalities’ relationship, a complicated interconnection where public works departments already collaborate, but where municipal officials would find themselves in opposite ends of a court room.

But both Smith and Deso were immediately able to list the places the town and city already work together: they share the city’s police force, their public works departments and fire departments collaborate, they’re both partners on the Route 7 pedestrian study, etc.

Just last month, Deso pointed out, the town Dept. of Public Works saw two of its vehicles taken out of work for maintenance issues, only to have the city loan a vehicle to the town to make up for those losses.

Above all of that, however, hung an ongoing dispute between the town and city over access to the city’s municipal sewage infrastructure.

For decades now, the city and town had sparred with one another over access to a municipal wastewater system built by the city. More than one lawsuit had been brought to court over the city’s regulation of its wastewater system, with the courts dismissing the latest suit last December.

“I went from being a planning commission appointee to a selectboard chair in a little less than three years, and they were just watching that dark cloud lifted off of St. Albans,” Deso said. “It seemed like an issue that bled into operations… It just hung over us.”

“The court case is behind us, and I think that limited the amount of the interaction,” Smith said. “I think in general, the willingness may not have been there because we were sort of waiting on the outcome… and I say we as in both the city and town.”

“We might have a material disagreement on water and sewer, but it’s not being litigated, and that opens the door for the city manager and the town manager to collaborate without lawyers being present,” Deso said.

The irony, both noted, was that it was only in the political realm that anyone makes the distinction between town and city.

“We are the only ones who comment that we’re St. Albans City or Town,” Smith said. “It’s just us in that circle who carry that torch.”

