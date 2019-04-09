Ilamae Lund presents a check for $227 to Alyssa Fairbanks, the Franklin County Animal Rescue's operations manager. (Courtesy of Ilamae Lund)

Local writer Ilamae Lund presented a check on Friday for $227 to Alyssa Fairbanks, Operations Manager, of the Franklin County Animal Rescue.

The donation resulted from the author’s commitment to give one dollar from each copy sold of her recent book, A Small Friend With Paws, a heart-warming story of Lund’s experience adopting a rescue cat.

The book features color illustrations by Lorna Dielentheis, currently artist-in-residence at New City Galerie, Burlington.

To date 227 copies have been sold, most through the Eloquent Page in St. Albans, where Lund launched Small Friend in October 2018.

In addition to the Eloquent Page, Small Friend is available at the Flying Pig Bookstore in Shelburne, Crow Bookshop on Church Street in Burlington, and Bridgeside Books in Waterbury.