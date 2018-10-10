HARTSDALE, N.Y. – Sister Rhea Bean, RSM, 79, of the Sisters of Mercy, died at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, on Wednesday, Sep. 26, 2018. Born Jan. 22, 1939 in Enosburg Falls, Vt. to the late Donald and Vivian Bean, she is survived by her four brothers Daniel, Larry, David and Philip and their families. She joined the Sisters of Mercy in 1957 after graduating from Enosburg Falls High School. As a Sister she studied at Manhattenville College and earned a degree from SUNY Potsdam. During her teaching years in upstate N.Y. she studied and earned a MA from Saint Michael’s College. While in high school she developed a strong interest in music which continued during her ministry.

Sister Rhea will be remembered with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the Uilhein Mercy Center, 185 Old Military Rd., Lake Placid, N.Y. Burial will be in St. Alphonse Cemetery, Tupper Lake, N.Y. at 2 p.m. Those wishing to join us for lunch should call her brother Dan (802 985 8545).

In lieu of flowers; donations to: Sr. Rhea Bean Scholarship Fund, St. Catharine Academy, 2250 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461