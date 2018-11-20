MVU tenth grader Benjamin Magnant takes the wheel of the Doron 550, a mobile driving simulator classroom.

SWANTON — Students at Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) high school stepped into a 30-foot mobile classroom Wednesday for a driving lesson like no other. Surrounded by three 42″ screens and a life sized dashboard students steered into a digital world learning important life-saving defensive driving skills while staying completely still.

Through funds provided by the Governor’s Highway Safety program, the Youth Safety Council of Vermont has partnered with a Wallingford-based company, My Decision Driving, to bring one of the only mobile driving simulator classrooms in the world to schools around the state.

The simulator, called the Doron 550, made its second stop in Franklin County last week. Drivers education students in tenth, eleventh and twelfth grade took turns on the machine for two days, each spending six to seven minutes each learning the dangers of distracted driving.

Paul Burroughs, the founder of My Decision Driving, led the students through programs simulating common struggles drivers face on the road. They were given a course to follow with the virtual vehicle, and then introduced to snow, ice and slippery road conditions. The simulator allows students to feel and experience an anti-lock braking system.

“New driver’s aren’t used to that feedback on the brake,” Burroughs said.

This was confirmed when eleventh grader Mallory Bohannon took the wheel. The program dumped snow into the mix as she was navigating through the course. When her automatic breaking system (ABS) kicked in, Burroughs asked her what she wanted to do when she felt the vibration.

“Take my foot off,” Bohannon responded.

