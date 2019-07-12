ENOSBURG FALLS – Simonne B. Sylvester, age 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Enosburg Falls.

She was born on October 6, 1920 in Fairfield to the late Adelard and Rose Alma (Dragon) Couture.

Simonne married Lawrence Sylvester on July 17, 1939. Together, they operated several dairy farms throughout the area before owning their own farm in Berkshire where they raised their family. Lawrence passed away in 1973, and especially since then, her family and her faith were her life. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, an excellent cook, and childcare provider. She was the center of her family’s life, and she will be missed greatly by all of them.

She is survived by her three children, Roseann Longley of Enosburg Falls, Leo Sylvester and his wife Sherry of Enosburg Falls, and Robert Sylvester and his wife Sharon of Swanton; seven grandchildren, Anne Marie Bryce and her husband Alton, Matthew Longley and his wife Jessica, Erin Rowe and her husband Nicholas, Sarah Talcott, and her husband Patrick, Bradley Sylvester and his wife Shila, Loren Sylvester, and Stephanie Sylvester; seven (soon to be eight) great grandchildren, Kylie and Ryan Bryce, Brady and Aliana Talcott, Anaya and Isabel Sylvester, Carter Longley, and baby girl Longley is due in August; sisters-in-law, Rita Koledo, and Doris Couture; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Simonne was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Sylvester; and her seven siblings and their spouses, Nelson and Gladys Couture, Yvonne and Joseph Fontaine, Joseph and Rita Couture, Bernadette and Roger Barabe, Margaret and Donald Callan, Maurice Couture, and Robert Couture; and siblings-in-law, Leafie Sylvester, Elaine and Roger Pollander, and Gerald and Marion Sylvester.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. Isidore’s Cemetery in Montgomery Center.

For those who wish, contributions in Simonne’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

