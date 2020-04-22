Career stats for 2018:
Shuttle was named First Team All-NAC, NAC All-Academic Team,Three-time NAC Player of the Week. She led the Spartans with 57 goals, and was sixth on Castleton’s single-season goals list, and she had 15 multiple-goal games.
In the regular season finale at New England College, Shuttle finished with six goals and four assists. She scored five goals in a single game four times.
Career stats for 2017:
Shuttle was named the MVP of the NAC Tournament; she was a two-time NAC Rookie of the Week and scored 20 of her 22 goals in the final eight games of the season.
Shuttle scored a season-high seven goals, including game-tying and game-winning tallies, in the NAC Tournament title game, and earned her first career hat trick with three goals against Lyndon State. Shuttle scored her first career goal in Castleton’s season opener at UNE.
At the time of press, stats for the 2019 and 2020 season were not available.