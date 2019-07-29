GEORGIA – Shirley Wilcox Grimm of Boise, Idaho went to be with the Lord, her husband, and her brother Edmund, on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 while surrounded by her family.

Born on the 14th of April in 1929 Shirley grew up on the shores of Lake Champlain on the family farm in Georgia, Vt. She earned her degree in teaching at Johnson State College but soon discovered a passion for library work, earning her Masters in Library Science from SUNY Oswego. After taking time off to raise her three children in South Hero, Shirley finished out her working career in the Essex High School library and then the Milton School District libraries.

Shirley developed a love of travel early on and took many trips all around the world. Some of her favorites being Alaska, England, and Egypt (where she loved to tell how she almost fell in the Nile!). In retirement Shirley and her husband took many learning trips through the Elderhostel program, and she visited all 50 states, the last being Nevada just four years ago. In their later years, Shirley and Henry lived in Boise, Idaho, but Shirley’s heart remained in her home state of Vermont.

Shirley leaves behind her daughter Becky (Jim) White of Boise, Idaho and their children Matthew and Anna; her favorite daughter (in Vermont) Gretchen Grimm of Georgia, and her daughter Catherine; and her son Frederick (Heather) Grimm of Georgia and their children Keith, Sarah, and Logan.

She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Elizabeth Morton Wilcox, her husband Henry Grimm, and her beloved brother Harold “Edmund” Wilcox who passed away in March. There will be a private family burial at Georgia Plain Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to CIDER in the Champlain Islands.